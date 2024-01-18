MP demands action on Bugoma forest reserve

A Member of Parliament has called for the release of the boundary opening report on Bugoma Central Forest Reserve in the Midwestern region.

In August 2022, government through the Land’s ministry concluded the process of reopening the boundary in Hoima and Kikuube districts.

However, activists say despite conclusion of the survey exercise, more than a year ago, the report has never been made public yet destruction of the reserve continues.

Authorities say

The Kiboga District Woman Member of Parliament and a conservationist, Ms Christine Kaaya, said there are illegal occupants in the forest, adding that the only remedy is to conduct a survey and boundary opening report.

“The survey exercise was completed but some people are bribing, others are influencing the report. We also understand that there is a lot of harmonisation by the different surveyors and stakeholders,” said Ms Kaaya.

According to the legislator, who is also the Shadow Minister for Environment, the protection of Bugoma Central Forest Reserve would help to absorb the emissions from the oil area.

She lamented: “The discriminatory nature of enforcing the laws is another problem because most of the people involved in the Bugoma forest dispute are big shots and the presidential directives do not affect them. We are saying let them release the survey report and the harmonisation can be done later.”

When contacted, Mr Dennis Obbo, the spokesperson in the Ministry of Lands, said the exercise was complete and are awaiting cabinet to guide on the next steps. “The survey was done in response to a cabinet directive and we followed the guidance and process. We submitted the report to cabinet and a cabinet memo,” he said in a telephone interview.