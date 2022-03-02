Prime

MPs demand rescue plan for Ugandans in Ukraine

Members of Parliament debate during  plenary on February 20. PHOTO | DAVID LUBOWA

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

What you need to know:

  • In the directive issued by the deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was given up to Thursday [tomorrow] to come clear on a detailed evacuation plan for unidentified number of Ugandans trapped in Ukraine.

Parliament has demanded that government presents a detailed evacuation plan for all Ugandans trapped in the war-stricken Ukraine.

