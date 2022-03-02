MPs push govt to terminate Russian spy chips deal

Security Minister Jim Muhwezi (2nd left) exchanges a memorandum of understanding with Mr Ivan Shkraban, the chief executive officer  of Joint Stock Company Global  Security, the company government contracted to supply, install and monitor tracking chips on all vehicles and motorcycles. PHOTO/STEPHEN OTAGE

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

What you need to know:

  • The lawmakers say the sanctions placed on the mother country of the contracted firm are likely to adversely affect Uganda. They also argue that the system invades the privacy of Uganda and the public opinion was disregarded.

Legislators on the Defence and Internal Affairs committee together with colleagues on the committee on infrastructure has asked government to terminate the contract awarded to the joint global security company to install spy chips in all vehicles and motorcycles.

