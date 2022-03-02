MPs push govt to terminate Russian spy chips deal

Legislators on the Defence and Internal Affairs committee together with colleagues on the committee on infrastructure has asked government to terminate the contract awarded to the joint global security company to install spy chips in all vehicles and motorcycles.

The lawmakers say the sanctions placed on the mother country of the contracted firm are likely to adversely affect Uganda. They also argue that the system invades the privacy of Uganda and that public opinion was disregarded.

The former Minister and now Tororo District Woman MP, Ms Sarah Opendi, while interfacing with a joint sitting of members of the two aforementioned committees yesterday afternoon, said government should not proceed with the system over additional costs.

“I want to request the government, [that] if it is really concerned, let them put this system on government vehicles and then meet the costs,” Ms Opendi said.

She added: “Already other countries have already cancelled their contracts with all Russian firms. So as a country, we should know the basis upon which government is premising [to sustain this contract].”

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine a week ago, no official communication has been made by the Uganda government in regards to the matter except an advisory communiqué issued to the Ugandans to be cautious.

Ms Opendi was appearing before the committee as a witness considering that she moved the motion to have the deal awarded to the Russian Company and asked that it is audited.

Ms Opendi reasoned that there was no guarantee that the spy chips, if installed, would tame crime in the country.

“We have seen in the current system that the security cameras that were placed on the roads have not helped. The sim card registration has not ended the killings of Ugandans,” she said, adding: “Therefore, if the government is to move forward with this programme, we must have wide consultations from the people because it is their assets that the systems are going to be installed on.”

The investigation into the deal commenced last week following instructions by the deputy Speaker, Ms Anita Among, to have specifics of the contract scrutinised.

Last week, the committee commenced probing the process through which the deal was secured. The probe, however, hit a snag after the Minister of Security, Gen Jim Muhwezi, and his team failed to furnish copies of the contract, feasibility study and other requisite documents that informed the awarding of the contract. The investigations, however, resumed yesterday as MPs questioned the deal specifics.

Gen Muhwezi was expected to face the committee yesterday but did not show up with the chairperson of the Defence Committee, Ms Rosemary Nyakikongoro, revealing that he had travelled to Karamoja to intervene in the insecurity cases.

Challenges

The Mubende Municipality MP, Mr Bashir Lubega Ssempa, indicated that it would not make sense for the committee to proceed with the probe without copies of the contract.

“The agreements are already signed, are we doing a postmortem. Are ready to toughen up and face the powers that be. If we are not [ready], we are wasting time,” Mr Lubega said.

He added: “We are discussing things where we have not even seen the signed agreements for discussions. We don’t know what is in the agreement. We even don’t have the profile of this Russian company.”

However, some MPs insisted that the probe should continue. Mr Lubega cautioned the lawmakers to prepare for an uphill task in the pursuit of the deal.

“So a lot has to be done. If we are to push for this [probe] then we must roll up our sleeves and get ready to roll in the mud,” he said.

In an interview, the Bugabula South MP, Mr Henry Maurice Kibalya, expressed fears that President Museveni would intervene and or obstruct the probe into the matter.

He advised the chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Defence and internal affairs, to advise the President with the plain truth.

“We request that when you meet him, you tell him that this is a country. The country has stakeholders.”

Others say

On the contrary, a section of lawmakers recommended that if the project is to be installed, a pilot project be done on motorcycles before they are rolled out to cars.