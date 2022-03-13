Museveni asks religious leaders to champion govt fight against poverty

By  Patrick Ebong

  • He said this in a speech read by the Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, during the consecration of Julius Peter Eyit as the new Bishop of Northern Uganda for Elim Pentecostal Evangelistic Fellowship of Uganda.

President Museveni has challenged religious leaders to spearhead government against poverty by mobilising Christians to embrace development projects.

