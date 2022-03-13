Museveni asks religious leaders to champion govt fight against poverty

President Museveni has challenged religious leaders to spearhead government against poverty by mobilising Christians to embrace development projects.

The head of state believes if this is done, it could improve Christian devotees’ lives as opposed to only preaching the gospel.

“I urge you to be agents of positive change to our society. As you are aware, the government has made an effort to provide public services like education, health, infrastructure, electricity among others. However, the bulk of our people are still poor,” Mr Museveni said.

He said this in a speech read by the Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, during the consecration of Julius Peter Eyit as the new Bishop of Northern Uganda for Elim Pentecostal Evangelistic Fellowship of Uganda.

The President further appealed to religious leaders to encourage their followers to embrace hard work.

“Our people should be sensitised to work hard. They should be mobilised to join the Parish Development Model. Our young people should be taught the values of human dignity and anti-corruption,” he added.

President Museveni said religious leaders should not just dwell on the pulpit but mobilise the masses to take up different projects to enhance their livelihood.

“It is my sincere hope that this marks the beginning of a new chapter to the church that will create socio-economic transformation in this area of Lira City,” Mr Museveni said.

President Museveni donated a brand new Pajero sports utility vehicle to aid the work of the new bishop. The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) donated Shs10 million cash toward the completion of All Nations Cathedral which is currently under construction.

Mr Museveni also asked religious leaders to instill a culture of honesty, respect for human rights; unity and fighting corruption among the youth for the development of the country.

The general overseer of Elim Pentecostal Mission in Uganda Bishop, Mr Fredrick Makka who presided over the consecration of Bishop Eyit encouraged the new bishop not to be deviated from spreading the gospel of the Lord.





“The Lord is not only calling us to serve him. He is calling us to follow him, and if you have never made a personal decision to follow him, please do it [now],” Bishop Makka said.

“I pray that the Lord will be with my brother as he steps into this office, but I also want to pray that as we receive the servant of God who is consecrated, we should commit ourselves to submit to him.”

Bishop Eyit, who was elected by the Council of Elim Pentecostal Evangelistic Fellowship of Uganda on January 28, 2021, called on Christians to pray for the people of Ukraine who are facing violence from the Russian army which invaded their country.

Brief about Bishop Eyit

Bishop Eyit was born in 1955 in Ojul village, Awei sub-county in Alebtong District. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Social Works and Social Administration. In 1979, he started Church Ministry of Elim Pentecostal Evangelistic Fellowship of Uganda at Kirombe Pentecostal Church as a pastor and moved through different ranks such as General Secretary, Lira District General Overseer and Regional Representative to the National Council.