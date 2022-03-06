Museveni lectures NUP councillors on Parish Development Model

Wakiso District councillors  during a meeting with President Museveni at State House Entebbe on March 3, 2022. PHOTO/PPU

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

  • The PDM seeks to benefit those doing agriculture on small and big acres of land.

President Museveni has asked councillors from Wakiso District, most of who are from the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party, to spearhead the Parish Development Model (PDM) in the communities they represent.

