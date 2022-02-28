Museveni's shot against poverty

President Museveni addresses a gathering during the launch of the Parish Development Model (PDM) in Kibuku District on February 26, 2022. PHOTO/PPU

Mudanga
Yahu

By  Mudangha Kolyangha  &  Yahudu Kitunzi

What you need to know:

  • The President says it is possible to move the 39 percent of Ugandan households that are in subsistence farming to the money economy if they are empowered with knowledge.

President Museveni at the weekend launched the Parish Development Model (PDM), a highly-anticipated programme, poised to alleviate poverty and help 39 percent of Uganda’s households to join the money economy. 

