Museveni pardons 200 convicts
President Museveni has pardoned the former Permanent Secretary of Public Services Jimmy Lwamafa and 199 other convicts, most of whom have been serving jail terms less than 10 years and not of capital nature.
President Museveni used his prerogative of mercy powers given to him under the Constitution to pardon the convicts a fortnight ago, majorly on health and humanitarian grounds.
“In exercise of the power vested in me under Article 121 (1) a of the Constitution of the Re[public of Uganda, 1995 as amended and on the advice of the Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy, I hereby grant pardon to the persons below on public health and humanitarian grounds,” read in part the instrument of pardon signed off by President Museveni dated August 20.
Lwamafa was serving a seven and nine-year jail terms in two but related corruption pension scam cases at Murchison Bay, Luzira prison, on the outskirts of Kampala City.
The spokesman of the Uganda Prisons Services, Mr Frank Baine, said the pardoned convicts would be released starting today.
“In June this year, we submitted 1,800 names of prisoners. These are the people that had qualified to be pardoned. The categories for prisoners whose names are submitted for pardon include all petty offenders who have served more than 50 percent of their sentences. [These included] all prisoners on death row that have exhausted their appeal process,” Mr Baine said yesterday.
President Museveni last pardoned convicts in July 2022 where 79 prisoners benefitted.
In April 2020, he also pardoned 833 prisoners. The 2020 presidential pardon was intended to decongest the prisons to avoid the spread of Coronavirus.
Mr Baine said all elderly convicts who have finished three quarters of their sentence, the suckling mothers and pregnant women jailed for petty offences who have finished more than a quarter of their sentence, the terminally sick who have finished 50 percent of their offences and all the capital offenders who are remaining with less than six months of their sentence are the ones who are pardoned.
Among the beneficiaries of the most recent presidential pardon is Joseph Magombe, a former MTN worker, who was convicted alongside four others of fraud in which the telecom company lost more than Shs3b in 2015. Magombe and his accomplices were sentenced to nine years in prison.
Vicky Abiria, a maid, convicted of feeding her master’s child with urine at a home in Namugongo, Kira Municipality, on November 8, 2020, was also pardoned by the President. She was serving four years and six months in prison.
The President cut short Charles Okello’s remaining two-year jail term by pardoning him. Okello was convicted of stealing a motor vehicle in January 2018 in Kampala City.
He was sentenced to seven years and also ordered to compensate the victim Shs46m within six months after the judgement. He appealed the sentence but it was dismissed by an appellant court.
Godfrey Lubyayi, a mechanic, also benefited from the presidential pardon. He and others were convicted of assaulting Assistant Superintendent of Police Consulate Kasule during the November 2020 riots after the arrest of the National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi.
Majority of the pardoned convicts were serving their sentences in upcountry prisons such as Arua, Hoima, Kiruhura, Soroti, Kyenjojo, Bulaula, Ntwetwe, Mbarara Main, Kicheche, Kangulumira, Adjumani, Oyam, Tororo and Kyakasengura, among others.
In the first pension scam case in November 2016, out of the three pension thieves, the Anti-Corruption Court handed the late Christopher Obey, who served as principal accountant in the Pensions department, the toughest sentence.
This was followed by his former boss, Lwamafa, who was sentenced to seven years and Stephen Kiwanuka Kunsa, the former commissioner in-charge of pensions, who got the least punishment of five years.
While handing Obey the jail term of 10 years, presiding judge Lawrence Gidudu faulted him for having been the main culprit in the syndicate corruption, who generated the schedules which audit reports found contained ghosts.
“A3 (Obey) has taken the biggest sentence on the basis of being the generator of the schedules which the audit reports found to be containing ghosts. He was the manipulator and centre man in this scam,” Justice Gidudu ruled.
The judge in further faulting Obey, said he was a technical officer who was responsible for advising his colleagues (Lwamafa and Kunsa) on the budget formation, execution, adding that he further generated the schedules through which the funds were drained where he was the co-signatory.
The State had accused the three convicts of having fraudulently budgeted Shs88.2b as contribution to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) in the financial years 2010/11 and 2011/12, well knowing that civil servants don’t contribute to NSSF.
The judge, while convicting the trio, said the syndicate corruption started from the Public Service Ministry, was smoothened in the Finance ministry and perfected in Cairo Bank, where the said money was paid to ghost pensioners.
Further, the judge in his verdict, ordered the three convicted officials to jointly compensate government with Shs50b following the financial loss that they had occasioned to it and that the compensation would have been much higher but since the convicts were assisted by other criminals, who are still at large in committing the crime, the Shs50b would be sufficient in the circumstances. It was not clear by press time yesterday whether the State had recovered the said money from the convicts.
In 2018 in the second pension case, Obey, Lwamafa, Kunsa alongside city lawyer Bob Kasango, were convicted in connection with the forgery of a judicial document to siphon more than Shs15.4b pension cash.
Kasango was sentenced to 16 years by Justice Margaret Tibulya but he died while in prison of heart-related complications before he could complete his jail term.
In this case, Lwamafa was sentenced to nine years, the late Obey to 14 years and Kunsa to nine years.
The Shs15.4b was diverted to the account of Kasango’s Hall and Partners law firm by the three officials.
List of those released from different prison
NAME
prison
Jimmy Lwamafa
Murchison Bay
Innocent Mugerwa
Kyenjojo
Hassan Isingoma
Kyenjojo
Anite Lean Beatrice
Arua W
Vicky Abiria
Arua W
Peace Kevin
Arua W
Saidi Aweki
Arua W
Fred Adubango
Hoima
Conorald Ahimbisibwe
Kiburara
Robert Tushabirane
Kiburara
Lawrence Sekajja
Kigo Main
Simon Nkarabamu
Kigo Main
Julius Kimera
Kigo Main
Jordan Turyahebwa
Kiruhura
Emmanuel Bakashaba
Kiruhura
Sam Musoni
Kiruhura
Dan Otim
Soroti
David Egasu
Soroti
Stephen Okolong
Soroti
Fastino Ongom
Soroti
Patrick Ewoka
Soroti
David Ocen
Soroti
Peter Eyangu
Soroti
Charles Opus
Soroti
Anthony Ouma
Prisons Upper
Benveni Irambona (Burundian)
Murchison Bay
Gerald Munyambabazi
Murchison Bay
Abiaz Sseremba aka Computer
Murchison Bay
Alex Dyabe
Murchison Bay
Moses Kyomia
Murchison Bay
Lawrence Lukwago
Murchison Bay
Muhamadi Muwanga
Murchison Bay
Yowas Ssendawula
Murchison Bay
Shafic Mutebi
Murchison Bay
Godfrey Bukenya
Murchison Bay
Bonny Tamale
Murchison Bay
Herman Bakulumpagi
Murchison Bay
Muhamadi Muwanga
Murchison Bay
Ceasor Nakibinge Munange
Murchison Bay
Charles Okello
Murchison Bay
Joel Ddamba
Murchison Bay
Patrick Rubalema
Murchison Bay
Francis Ssemakula
Murchison Bay
Moses Zabasajja Ndyanabanjji
Murchison Bay
Rogers Kadiba
Murchison Bay
David Luttu
Murchison Bay
Charles Buule
Murchison Bay
Godfrey Lubyayi
Murchison Bay
Joseph Magombe
Murchison Bay
Richard Wamukota
Murchison Bay
Fracis Alomu
Murchison Bay
Vincent Tumwesigye
Murchison Bay
Douglas Kabugo
Murchison Bay
Hajjarah Nalwoga
Luzira Women
Lochap Leumo
Bulaula
Mohammed Buwembo
Bulaula
Pte Mark Tayebwa
Ntwetwe
Edward Nyombi
Ntwetwe
Justus Aliganyira
Ntwetwe
Stephen Onen
Ntwetwe
Moses Lukwago
Ntwetwe
Mwana Shaka alius Aimefiarce
Ntwetwe
Godfrey Mpamu
Kitalya Mini Max
Moreen Namakoye
Mbale W
Robina Naburufe
Mbale W
Edward Asiimwe
Masindi Main
Benon Nzamuye
Masindi Main
Ronald Mugabo
Masindi Main
Emmanuel Omony
Masindi Main
Bosco Kalangwa
Masindi Main
Happy Vincent Kusemererwa
Masindi Main
Vincent Byonabye
Masindi Main
Bosco Tumushabe Nyamwiza
Mbarara M
Arnest Aturinde
Mbarara M
Morrish Anguzu
Olia
Hussein Nyadru
Olia
Monday Alias Wani
Olia
Clinton Obano
Olia
Geofrey Likambo
Olia
Scopars Acipa
Olia
Isah Lagu
Olia
Juma Sadam
Olia
Mohamad Rasul
Olia
James Gboyi
Olia
Patrick Munguci
Olia
Benard Ovuga
Olia
Ismail Bakole
Olia
Zubeir Musema
Olia
Zuberi Ajobi
Olia
David Opio
Lira
Salim Ogodi
Lira
Herbert Muwonge
Wakyato
Alex Bahati
Kicheche
Theodore Tushabe
Kicheche
Daniel Sunday
Kicheche
Alex Ndyanabo
Kicheche
Charles Tebesigwa
Kaumiro
Idi Ssegawa
Kangulumira
James Nsamba
Kangulumira
Patrick Ondoga
Adjumani
Ismail Adaku
Adjumani
Michael Otim
Adjumani
Godfrey Alumai
Adjumani
Gerald Magino
Nakasongola
Rodney Arinda
Ibuga
Bruhan Mugarura
Ibuga
Moses Ayongera
Ibuga
John Muhindo
Ibuga
Yoweri Muhame
Ibuga
James Muhangi
Ibuga
Fred Mumwesigye
Muinaina
Issa Mugerwa
Muinaina
Joseph Okumu
Muinaina
Karim Abdu
Muinaina
Eric Ainebyona
Kihihi
Ivan Kyokusiima
Kihihi
Ivan Rugumba Iwimana
Kihihi
Elizabeth Bitighuwa
Fort Portal W
Annah Kengonzi
Fort Portal W
Gloria Kyompaire
Mbarara W
Peter S Okware
Bubulo
Abdul Akim Opiyo
Lotuturo
Milton Lamaku
Lotuturo
Ronald Rubangakene
Lotuturo
Paul Kakumba
Bugungu YP
Twishan Mbishaka
Bugungu YP
Kato Alafati
Bugungu TP
Joseph Isabirye
Bugungu YP
Sulaiman Wandera
Bugungu YP
Yusuf Kadumbuli
Bugungu YP
Muhammed Balikowa
Bugungu YP
Tonny Semudu Omaswa
Bugungu YP
Jesca Amuge
Soroti W
Julius Otim Anyeke
Oyam
Jimmy Baluku
Kyakasengura
John Mugaba
Kyakasengura
Tibeyalirwa Adolf
Kyakasengura
Michael Byaruhanga
Kyakasengura
Patrick Mukiibi
Kyakasengura
Aggrey Ojambo
Kyakasengura
Patrick Lutalo
Kyakasengura
Christopher Obedi
Kyakasengura
Ignitius Kyaligonza
Kyakasengura
Francis Turyasingura
Kyakasengura
Annaclet Mutonganize
Kyakasengura
Sunday Tumwesigye
Kyakasengura
Vincent Nkuubiluka
Kyakasengura
John Kamumpaire
Kyakasengura
Francis Abitegeka
Kyakasengura
Gilbert Nabimanya Kakuru
Kyakasengura