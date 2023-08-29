Museveni pardons 200 convicts

By  Priscilla Maloba

Majority of the pardoned convicts were serving their sentences in upcountry prisons.

President Museveni has pardoned the former Permanent Secretary of Public Services Jimmy Lwamafa and 199 other convicts, most of whom have been serving jail terms less than 10 years and not of capital nature.

President Museveni used his prerogative of mercy powers given to him under the Constitution to pardon the convicts a fortnight  ago, majorly on health and humanitarian grounds.

“In exercise of the power vested in me under Article 121 (1) a of the Constitution of the Re[public of Uganda, 1995 as amended and on the advice of the Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy, I hereby grant pardon to the persons below on public health and humanitarian grounds,” read in part the instrument of pardon signed off by President Museveni dated August 20.

Lwamafa was serving a seven and nine-year jail terms in two but related corruption pension scam cases at Murchison Bay, Luzira prison, on the outskirts of Kampala City.

The spokesman of the Uganda Prisons Services, Mr Frank Baine, said the pardoned convicts would be released starting today.

“In June this year, we submitted 1,800 names of prisoners. These are the people that had qualified to be pardoned. The categories for prisoners whose names are submitted for pardon include all petty offenders who have served more than 50 percent of their sentences. [These included] all prisoners on death row that have exhausted their appeal process,” Mr Baine said yesterday.

President Museveni last pardoned convicts in July 2022 where 79 prisoners benefitted.

In April 2020, he also pardoned 833 prisoners. The 2020 presidential pardon was intended to decongest the prisons to avoid the spread of Coronavirus.

Mr Baine said all elderly convicts who  have finished three quarters of their sentence, the suckling mothers and pregnant women jailed for petty offences who have finished more than a quarter of their sentence, the terminally sick who have finished 50 percent of their offences and all the capital offenders who are remaining with less than six months of their sentence are the ones who are pardoned.

Among the beneficiaries of the most recent presidential pardon is Joseph Magombe, a former MTN worker, who was convicted alongside four others of fraud in which the telecom company lost more than Shs3b in 2015. Magombe and his accomplices were sentenced to nine years in prison.   

Vicky Abiria, a maid, convicted of feeding her master’s child with urine at a home in Namugongo, Kira Municipality, on November 8, 2020, was also pardoned by the President.  She was serving four years and six months in prison.

The President cut short Charles Okello’s remaining two-year jail term by pardoning him. Okello was convicted of stealing a motor vehicle in January 2018 in Kampala City.

He was sentenced to seven years and also ordered to compensate the victim Shs46m within six months after the judgement. He appealed the sentence but it was dismissed by an appellant court.

Godfrey Lubyayi, a mechanic, also benefited from the presidential pardon. He and others were convicted of assaulting Assistant Superintendent of Police Consulate Kasule during the November 2020 riots after the arrest of the National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi.

Majority of the pardoned convicts were serving their sentences in upcountry prisons such as Arua, Hoima, Kiruhura, Soroti, Kyenjojo, Bulaula, Ntwetwe, Mbarara Main, Kicheche, Kangulumira, Adjumani, Oyam, Tororo and Kyakasengura, among others.

In the first pension scam case in November 2016, out of the three pension thieves, the Anti-Corruption Court handed the late Christopher Obey,  who served as principal accountant in the Pensions department, the toughest sentence.

This was followed by his former boss, Lwamafa, who was sentenced to seven years and Stephen Kiwanuka Kunsa, the former commissioner in-charge of pensions, who got the least punishment of five years.

While handing Obey the jail term of 10 years, presiding judge Lawrence Gidudu faulted him for having been the main culprit in the syndicate corruption, who generated the schedules which audit reports found contained ghosts.

“A3 (Obey) has taken the biggest sentence on the basis of being the generator of the schedules which the audit reports found to be containing ghosts. He was the manipulator and centre man in this scam,”  Justice Gidudu ruled.

The judge in further faulting Obey, said he was a technical officer who was responsible for advising his colleagues (Lwamafa and Kunsa) on the budget formation, execution, adding that he further generated the schedules through which the funds were drained where he was the co-signatory.

The State had accused the three convicts of having fraudulently budgeted Shs88.2b as contribution to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) in the financial years 2010/11 and 2011/12, well knowing that civil servants don’t contribute to NSSF.

The judge, while convicting the trio,  said the syndicate corruption started from the Public Service Ministry, was smoothened in the Finance ministry and perfected in Cairo Bank, where the said money was paid to ghost pensioners.

Further, the judge in his verdict, ordered the three convicted officials to jointly compensate government with Shs50b following the financial loss that they had occasioned to it and that the compensation would have been much higher but since the convicts were assisted by other criminals, who are still at large in committing the crime, the Shs50b would be sufficient in the circumstances. It was not clear by press time yesterday whether the State had recovered the said money from the convicts.

In 2018 in the second pension case, Obey,  Lwamafa,  Kunsa alongside city lawyer Bob Kasango, were convicted in connection with the forgery of a judicial document to siphon more than Shs15.4b pension cash.

Kasango was sentenced to 16 years by Justice Margaret Tibulya but he died while in prison of heart-related complications before he could complete his jail term. 

In this case, Lwamafa was sentenced to nine years, the late Obey to 14 years and Kunsa to nine years.

The Shs15.4b was diverted to the account of Kasango’s Hall and Partners law firm by the three officials.

List of those released from different prison

NAME


prison


Jimmy Lwamafa


Murchison Bay


Innocent Mugerwa


Kyenjojo


Hassan Isingoma


Kyenjojo


Anite Lean Beatrice


Arua W


Vicky Abiria


Arua W


Peace Kevin


Arua W


Saidi Aweki


Arua W


Fred Adubango


Hoima


Conorald Ahimbisibwe


Kiburara


Robert Tushabirane


Kiburara


Lawrence Sekajja


Kigo Main


Simon Nkarabamu


Kigo Main


Julius Kimera


Kigo Main


Jordan Turyahebwa


Kiruhura


Emmanuel Bakashaba


Kiruhura


Sam Musoni


Kiruhura


Dan Otim


Soroti


David Egasu


Soroti


Stephen Okolong


Soroti


Fastino Ongom


Soroti


Patrick Ewoka


Soroti


David Ocen


Soroti


Peter Eyangu


Soroti


Charles Opus


Soroti


Anthony Ouma


Prisons Upper


Benveni Irambona (Burundian)


Murchison Bay


Gerald Munyambabazi


Murchison Bay


Abiaz Sseremba aka Computer


Murchison Bay


Alex Dyabe


Murchison Bay


Moses Kyomia


Murchison Bay


Lawrence Lukwago


Murchison Bay


Muhamadi Muwanga


Murchison Bay


Yowas Ssendawula


Murchison Bay


Shafic Mutebi


Murchison Bay


Godfrey Bukenya


Murchison Bay


Bonny Tamale


Murchison Bay


Herman Bakulumpagi


Murchison Bay


Muhamadi Muwanga


Murchison Bay


Ceasor Nakibinge Munange


Murchison Bay


Charles Okello


Murchison Bay


Joel Ddamba


Murchison Bay


Patrick Rubalema


Murchison Bay


Francis Ssemakula


Murchison Bay


Moses Zabasajja Ndyanabanjji


Murchison Bay


Rogers Kadiba


Murchison Bay


David Luttu


Murchison Bay


Charles Buule


Murchison Bay


Godfrey Lubyayi


Murchison Bay


Joseph Magombe


Murchison Bay


Richard Wamukota


Murchison Bay


Fracis Alomu


Murchison Bay


Vincent Tumwesigye 


Murchison Bay


Douglas Kabugo


Murchison Bay


Hajjarah Nalwoga


Luzira Women


Lochap Leumo


Bulaula


Mohammed Buwembo


Bulaula


Pte Mark Tayebwa


Ntwetwe


Edward Nyombi


Ntwetwe


Justus Aliganyira


Ntwetwe


Stephen Onen


Ntwetwe


Moses Lukwago


Ntwetwe


Mwana Shaka alius Aimefiarce


Ntwetwe


Godfrey Mpamu


Kitalya Mini Max


Moreen Namakoye


Mbale W


Robina Naburufe


Mbale W


Edward Asiimwe


Masindi Main


Benon Nzamuye


Masindi Main


Ronald Mugabo


Masindi Main


Emmanuel Omony


Masindi Main


Bosco Kalangwa


Masindi Main


Happy Vincent Kusemererwa


Masindi Main


Vincent Byonabye


Masindi Main


Bosco Tumushabe Nyamwiza


Mbarara M


Arnest Aturinde


Mbarara M


Morrish Anguzu


Olia


Hussein Nyadru


Olia


Monday Alias Wani


Olia


Clinton Obano


Olia


Geofrey Likambo


Olia


Scopars Acipa


Olia


Isah Lagu


Olia


Juma Sadam


Olia


Mohamad Rasul


Olia


James Gboyi


Olia


Patrick Munguci


Olia


Benard Ovuga


Olia


Ismail Bakole


Olia


Zubeir Musema


Olia


Zuberi Ajobi


Olia


David Opio


Lira


Salim Ogodi


Lira


Herbert Muwonge


Wakyato


Alex Bahati


Kicheche


Theodore Tushabe


Kicheche


Daniel Sunday


Kicheche


Alex Ndyanabo


Kicheche


Charles Tebesigwa


Kaumiro


Idi Ssegawa


Kangulumira


James Nsamba


Kangulumira


Patrick Ondoga


Adjumani


Ismail Adaku


Adjumani


Michael Otim


Adjumani


Godfrey Alumai


Adjumani


Gerald Magino


Nakasongola


Rodney Arinda


Ibuga


Bruhan Mugarura


Ibuga


Moses Ayongera


Ibuga


John Muhindo


Ibuga


Yoweri Muhame


Ibuga


James Muhangi


Ibuga


Fred Mumwesigye


Muinaina


Issa Mugerwa


Muinaina


Joseph Okumu


Muinaina


Karim Abdu


Muinaina


Eric Ainebyona


Kihihi


Ivan Kyokusiima


Kihihi


Ivan Rugumba Iwimana


Kihihi


Elizabeth Bitighuwa


Fort Portal W


Annah Kengonzi


Fort Portal W


Gloria Kyompaire


Mbarara W


Peter S Okware


Bubulo


Abdul Akim Opiyo


Lotuturo


Milton Lamaku


Lotuturo


Ronald Rubangakene


Lotuturo


Paul Kakumba


Bugungu YP


Twishan Mbishaka


Bugungu YP


Kato Alafati


Bugungu TP


Joseph Isabirye                                                       


Bugungu YP


Sulaiman Wandera


Bugungu YP


Yusuf Kadumbuli


Bugungu YP


Muhammed Balikowa


Bugungu YP


Tonny Semudu Omaswa


Bugungu YP


Jesca Amuge


Soroti W


Julius Otim Anyeke


Oyam


Jimmy Baluku


Kyakasengura


John Mugaba


Kyakasengura


Tibeyalirwa Adolf


Kyakasengura


Michael Byaruhanga


Kyakasengura


Patrick Mukiibi


Kyakasengura


Aggrey Ojambo


Kyakasengura


Patrick Lutalo


Kyakasengura


Christopher Obedi


Kyakasengura


Ignitius Kyaligonza


Kyakasengura


Francis Turyasingura


Kyakasengura


Annaclet Mutonganize


Kyakasengura


Sunday Tumwesigye


Kyakasengura


Vincent Nkuubiluka


Kyakasengura


John Kamumpaire


Kyakasengura


Francis Abitegeka


Kyakasengura


Gilbert Nabimanya Kakuru


Kyakasengura




