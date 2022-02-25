Museveni speaks out on PDM

President Museveni 

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • In this financial year, the government has disbursed to each parish Shs17m which local groups are to access for approved enterprise picked under one of seven pillars of the parish development model.

President Museveni has said the Parish Development Model (PDM) will take the government to the people in a more effective way and help in receiving actionable feedback from the people on wealth creation.
Mr Museveni, in a statement presented by the Ministry of Finance permanent secretary and secretary to the Treasury Ramathan Ggoobi in Mbarara City on Wednesday, said government will channel more resources towards creating wealth, jobs and incomes for Ugandans.
“Beginning with the financial year 2022/2023 the Parish Development Model (PDM) that is being piloted in Bukedi Sub-region will be fully implemented to support the 39 percent of Ugandan households still in subsistence to join the monetised economy,” the President’s statement presented at the Greater Ankole Investment Symposium held at Kakyeka Stadium, reads. 

