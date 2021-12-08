Nakalema seeks deal with NMG-U to fight corruption

Left to right:  NTV General Manager Johnson Omolo, NMG-Uganda General Manager-Editorial Daniel Kalinaki, NMG-Uganda Managing Director Tony Glencross, Head of State House Anti-Corruption Unit, Col Edith Nakalema, NMG-Uganda Managing Editor Tabu Butagira , and NMG-Uganda Head of News Julian Mwine, pose for a photo after their meeting at Monitor Publications Ltd headquarters in Kampala yesterday. Photo/Promise Twinamukye

By  Benson Tumusiime

  • The agency kicked to life on December 10, 2018 and has so far received 310,000 complaints, concluded investigations into 10,000 cases and arrested or caused the arrest of thousands.

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SHACU) has in the three years of its existence recovered or prevented the theft of Shs30b and secured convictions of 40 individuals, according to its head Col Edith Nakalema.
The agency kicked to life on December 10, 2018 and has so far received 310,000 complaints, concluded investigations into 10,000 cases and arrested or caused the arrest of thousands, among them, lawmakers, permanent secretaries and chief executives.

