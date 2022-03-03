Nakasongola loses 400 animals to thieves in last four months

A child grazes cattle in Butungama Sub-county, Ntoroko District, in December last year.  PHOTO / ALEX ASHABA

By  Dan Wandera

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • District officials say the theft is rampant in Wabinyonyi, Nabiswera, Lwampanga, and Nakitoma sub-counties, among other areas.

Authorities in Nakasongola District are battling a new wave of livestock theft that has seen more than 400 animals reportedly stolen between last November and February this year.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.