Notorious Kampala robbery suspect Sobi killed in Gomba land fight

A notorious suspected killer and operative with Internal Security Organisations (ISO) Paddy Sserunjogi, aka Sobi has been killed in a land wrangle in Gomba District, police sources have said.

It's alleged that at around 12:30pm in Kibaale village, Kigumba parish, Maddu sub county in Gomba district, a group of around 50 people armed with sticks, machetes and spears attacked another group of people who claimed a piece of land said to be owned by one Kalisa. A fight ensued and ended with the death of Sobi who was leading one of the groups. Several others were reportedly left injured.

“The land in question was bought by Kalisa at Shs100 million but paid only Shs20 million in 2007. It's claimed that he bought from a wrong person. Another group of people who claimed to be the children and grandchildren of the now late Paul Kibi led by one Deborah Nagadiya and Barton Kiwewa emerged with land titles claiming the same land belongs to them. They went up to court and before it's sorted, the second group also brought other thugs from Kisenyi in Kampala to stay on that land as they cleared the unwanted grass,” a police source said.

According to information gathered by this reporter, Kalisa's camp is said to have hired some people from other areas to counter Sobi’s group.

Goimba RDC Harriet Nakamya said Sobi’s gang had been hired by Kiweewa, Nabakka and Nagadya.

“They met at his son's house where all the plans to attack the other group were discussed from. Several belonging; including the food, utensils, structures and others were destroyed. The same group is alleged to have killed more others although only one body has been recovered with cut wounds on leg and neck,” the source added.

Sobi’s body was taken to Gomba hospital mortuary for post-mortem as detectives at Kanoni police station continue with inquiries.

For several years, Sobi allegedly terrorised Kampala City with his gang of about 30 to 50 men.

His gang conducted a range of criminal activities, including petty theft, robbery and murder in the Kampala central business district and city suburbs.

While many members of his alleged gang were arrested and convicted for crimes they committed, Sobi was always released on bail whenever they arrested and took him to court.

Until his arrest and remand in 2012, it was a cat and mouse chase between police and Sobi that lasted more than three years, with then Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Ibin Ssenkumbi aleging that Sobi was offered preferential treatment by the magistrates at Buganda Road Court.

Sobi once openly told the media that he killed people when he was still a thief. But he was later assimilated into the ISO by former director general Kaka Bagyenda.

In November 2021, he was arrested alongside 28 members of his gang for atempting to raid a vilage in Wakiso District.

Police said he had forcefully fenced off four acres of land in a swamp in Nakuwadde Village near Kireka-Bbira.