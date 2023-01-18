NRM pays tribute to Dr Galiwango

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has described Hassan Wasswa Galiwango as a gallant patriotic member who served the ruling party selflessly.

Party spokesperson Emmanuel Dombo said they will greatly miss Galiwango whom he described as a great party mobiliser.

“As the NRM party, we are so saddened about the death of Galiwango and we are so grateful for his work for the 11 years he served at the secretariat. He also did a very recommendable role in the party mobilisation during his period as RDC and chairman of the division in Mbale” Mr Dombo said yesterday.

Galiwango, 64, who was Uganda’s High Commissioner to Kenya and Seychelles, died on Monday at Nairobi hospital from heart failure.

Before being appointed ambassador, Galiwango served as director of finance and administration at NRM Secretariat.

The NRM National Vice Chairperson, Hajj Moses Kigongo, said the late served with humility.

“The late was humble, intelligent, hardworking, dependable, patient and religious. These attributes enabled him to serve in different capacities and mingle up with people of different walks in life,” he said.

Mr Dombo urged NRM party supporters and the rest of Ugandans to emulate the deceased’s work ethics.

NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong and party director for mobilisation Rosemary Seninde at Galiwango’s burial in Mbale City on January 17, 2023.

Ugandans tipped

“We wish to appeal to many Ugandans to emulate the late Galiwango, particularly for his selfless services to the party and the country. We also thank God that he managed to nurture a number of young people who will carry his reputable legacy to the future generations,” he said.

NRM opened a condolence book at the party secretariat on Kyadondo Road yesterday for the members and the entire public to pay tribute to Galiwago.

“The book will be available for signing during office hours from today (yesterday) up to Friday,” the party tweeted.

The late ambassador, who was buried yesterday in Budaka District, was also the husband to the Mbale City Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Connie Nakayeze.