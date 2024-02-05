Ntoroko schools yet to rise from flood ruins as first term opens

As schools across the country officially open for term one today, those in Ntoroko District are not sure of where the pupils and teachers will sit due to dilapidated structures, some of which teeter on the edge of collapse.

The plight of the schools can be traced back to 2019 when floods from River Semliki and Lake Albert wreaked havoc in the district, destroying most infrastructure, including roads. Others fell victim to the deluge of last year’s October-November floods.

The flood aftermath forced early closures, leaving classrooms submerged and now in a dilapidated state.

The most affected in the sub-counties of Butungama, Kanara, and Rwebisengo, where schools such as Masaka, Budiba, Masojo, Bwizibwera, Kiraga, Haibale, Kachwakum, Rwangara, and Umoja stand in a sorry state, bearing the scars of nature’s wrath.

At Masaka Primary School, most of the classrooms, toilets, and staff houses remain dilapidated, limiting their accessibility.

Mr Vincent Asiimwe, the head teacher, expressed concern for the more than 500 enrolled pupils whom he is expecting to report today, saying some of the classrooms are at risk of collapse.

Mr Asiimwe highlighted that while water levels are gradually receding, immediate attention is required for the renovation of classroom floors, walls and the purchase of desks before pupils can safely return to school.

“My pupils, in case they come back, are not safe in these classrooms; some are about to collapse because they have already developed cracks and are weak. I can’t assure parents that their children are safe,” he stated.

Mr Asiimwe asserted that teachers will not be allowed to stay in the staff house due to its precarious condition, which is also on the brink of collapse.

“Our appeal to the Ministry of Education and other partners is to send us money so we can renovate these classrooms before they collapse on pupils,” he pleaded.

During last Wednesday’s inspection by district leaders, no immediate solutions were identified for the affected schools and the leaders cited budgetary constraints.

Submerged since 2019

At Umoja Primary School, the situation has persisted since 2019, with the structures still submerged, which forced pupils to abandon the school.

In response, the district, in collaboration with UNICEF, established a camp where tents were erected for pupils to continue their studies after the reopening following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Unfortunately, to date the hopes of pupils returning to traditional classroom structures are fading as floods have submerged them for nearly five years, resulting in the gradual collapse of the classrooms.

Mr Benson Atujuna, the head teacher, highlighted that with the occurrence of floods, communities witness a mass migration of people, including children, forcing them to drop out of schools resulting in a significant reduction in enrolment.

At Rwangara Primary School, Mr Paul Asiimwe, the head teacher, said even if they reopen, some parents may be hesitant to send their children back, particularly in surrounding communities which are still submerged due to the ongoing floods.

Mr Asiimwe said he has one classroom block with four classes and said its foundation has weakened over time, posing a serious risk of collapse on the pupils at any time.

“On Monday, I will open the school but the environment is not favourable at all. One classroom is at risk of collapsing at any time, and the overall sanitation conditions are poor. The boys’ toilets were submerged, leaving us with only two mobile toilets which I have placed in the compound – one designated for boys and the other for girls,” he said.

Mr Alex Kigenge, the head teacher of Masojo Primary School, observed that water levels have receded, revealing the urgent need for renovations in approximately eight classrooms.

“The boys’ toilet collapsed due to the floods, and as we prepare to reopen the school next month, boys will need to share facilities with girls. Unfortunately, we currently lack the funds to construct a new toilet. The entire school requires renovation as its overall lifespan has been compromised,” he emphasised.

Mr Masereka Mubaraka, the district education officer, acknowledged the challenges.

“We reached out to the Ministry of Education for support in securing renovation funds, but unfortunately, no funding has been received,” Mr Mubaraka explained.

He said the current district school facilities grant is Shs75m, an amount, he said, is small compared to the demand.

“The Office of the Prime Minister had pledged to reconstruct three schools for us: Rwangara, Umoja, and Kachwakum. Unfortunately, to date, we have not received this promised support,” he said.