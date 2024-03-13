NUP cries foul over killing of mobiliser





At only 30, Ambrose Lochoto was a household name in Kaabong Town Council as he dared to mobilise locals to support the National Unity Platform (NUP) .

Until his tragic death last Saturday, in what security personnel say was an ambush gone-bad, Lochoto was quickly penetrating local politics.

On the fateful night, the deceased is reported to have been moving back home at around 11pm when he incidentally fell into an ambush by security forces who reportedly were foiling a cattle raid at a community kraal within Kaabong Town Council, assertions that the public has poured cold water on.

A police statement issued by Mr Mike Longole, the acting police spokesperson for Mt Moroto, indicates that security was privy to information that unknown armed Karimojong warriors had raided livestock from Kakamar protected kraal.

This raid informed the placement of an ambush in the known corridors used by rustlers.

Victim of ambush

Mr Longole said when the security personnel staged the ambush, Lochoto became a victim in Kapilan Bar East, Kaabong Town Council.

“We regret this unfortunate incident,” he said, adding that they advise the public to stop night movements.

One of the cousins to the deceased, Mariko Lochap, told this newspaper last evening that his cousin feared for his life ever since he became a NUP mobiliser.

“Our cousin was not armed nor did he have any history of being a warrior,” he said.

Mr Lochap added that the deceased worked as a carpenter to earn a living for his family and was also an upcoming musician.

NUP general secretary David Lewis Rubongoya, who represented the NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine at the burial on Monday, said the deceased was killed in cold blood.

“This followed repeated threats to him to stop promoting [activities of] the Opposition [party] in Karamoja or face consequences,” Mr Rubongoya said.

Postmortem

He disputed claims by police that a postmortem was done, saying although the body was taken to Kaabong General Hospital, the family’s quest for a postmortem was not honoured.

“The RDC and DISO approached the family and told them that their son was shot by mistake,” Mr Rubongoya said.

He appealed to NUP supporters to remain steadfast even in the face of such a great tragedy.

Mr Mark Lopejo, a resident of Kaabog East and an uncle to the deceased, said the shooting of innocent locals has become a common phenomenon, adding that recently, a student attached to Uganda Christian University, Mukono, was killed in a similar style.

“No probe into such killings has been conducted in Karamoja to keep those in security under check,’’ he said.