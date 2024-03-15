One dead, 100 injured after school truck overturns in Kyankwanzi

A 16-year-old student from St Paul Kasooro Secondary School in Kyankwanzi District has been confirmed dead and over 100 others injured after a lorry they were travelling in overturned.

The victim was identified as James Murarira.

The ill-fated Fuso truck Registration Number UBK900A is believed to have been carrying 200 students when the driver lost control and it overturned at Kasooro Village, Kikandwa Sub County, Kyankwanzi District. The survivors who sustained varying degrees of injuries, were heading to Butemba College, Butemba Town Council in the same district to take part in the 2024 post primary school football contest.

The driver of the truck, Samuel Mitala reportedly took off immediately after the crash.

Justus Kakiga Nayisindi , one of the survivors, said the truck driver was speeding before he lost control and the truck overturned several times.

“For us we survived by the grace of God, but some of our colleagues might die due to the severe injuries they got,” he said.

Wamala Regional Police Spokesperson, Ms Racheal Kawala said the traffic team in Kyankwanzi was still gathering details about the crash.

“Please wait, I will issue a statement when our team on ground furnishes me with details about that incident,” she said.

Transporting pupils and students in lorries and open trucks was banned by the government in September 2000 following a spate of road crashes.

The Ministry of Education recommended that school children be transported in buses or vans and those without them, should hire. The ministry further banned transportation of pupils and students after 8pm. However, some school heads especially in rural schools have adamantly continued to use them due to laxity in forcing the directive .According to government guidelines, transporting school-going children on trucks is not only a breach of traffic rules, but a threat to their safety. Government noted that since trucks are not designated to carry passengers, their crash victims cannot claim compensation.