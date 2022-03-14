Opposition stand by Zaake after Commissioner job loss

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Parliament, Mr Mathias Mpuuga, has stated that the Opposition is going to stand by their colleague, Mr Francis Zaake (Mityana Municipality), following his removal in the House as a backbench member in the Parliamentary Commission.

Mr Mpuuga made the remarks while addressing media at Parliament last Friday, a day after Mr Zaake was removed from the position following a secret ballot exercise conducted within the House.

A total of 155 legislators voted to remove Mr Zaake from the position, four voted in his favour while two invalid votes were registered.

“We assert the fact that the events of (last) Thursday were not only illegal but were avoidable,” Mr Mpuuga said.

“Secondly, as the Opposition, we restate that our member shall be supported all through as he seeks justice. He has a right to seek alternative justice and we are not only obliged but we are also duty bound to stand with our member whom we think is being unfairly judged. We shall be by his side as he seeks justice,” he added.

Mr Mpuuga also stated that Mr Zaake would personally come out to address the matter at an appropriate time.

Mr Zaake’s troubles began on February 9 after allegedly posting abusive tweets against Ms Anita Among, the Deputy Speaker, who in return referred the matter to the Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline, chaired by Mr Abdu Katuntu, who presented a report during last Thursday’s sitting.

The committee has been investigating Mr Zaake for two weeks.

After Mr Zaake’s dismissal, Ms Among asked the Opposition to give another name of a Commissioner.

Mr Mpuuga told journalists that this was not the right time for discussing names.

“It is not a question of forwarding a name, rather, it is a question of prudence and following the right procedures. We have even not had a discussion on names. It is not attainable and not within the realm of things we want to do at the moment,” he said.

Way forward

Mr Eron Kizza, a legal representative for Mr Zaake, told Daily Monitor that the team was still making consultations on the likely way forward on the matter.

This follows ongoing claims that Mr Zaake is exploring options of either seeking redress in courts of law or even proceeding to make the much needed apology as previously called for by Ms Among.

The committee in its recommendations asked Mr Zaake to apoligise to the House saying his conduct was not proper and that it amounted to misbehaviour and misconduct.