Opposition stand by Zaake after Commissioner job loss

Mityana Municipality legislator, Mr Francis Zaake. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

By  ESTHER OLUKA  &  Arthur Arnold Wadero

What you need to know:

A total of 155 legislators voted to remove Mr Zaake from the position, four voted in his favour while two invalid votes were registered

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Parliament, Mr Mathias Mpuuga, has stated that the Opposition is going to stand by their colleague, Mr Francis Zaake (Mityana Municipality), following his removal in the House as a backbench member in the Parliamentary Commission.

