Over 40m Covid vaccines in East Africa’s govt stores at risk of expiry due to apathy, logistics

A consignment of 335,000 doses of AZ Covid-19 vaccine, a donation from the Embassy of Ireland on September 30, 2021.

By  ALLAN OLINGO

What you need to know:

  • Given the short lifespan of many of the donations, there have been concerns as governments are finding it difficult to dispense them in good time
  • Sub-Saharan Africa has administered 153 million doses of the 317 million received, according to the African Union’s Partnership for Evidence-based Response to Covid-19 research.
  • For Africa, and the EAC, unpredictable deliveries of vaccines, often near the expiry dates, has left governments conducting roadshows and using media to publicise vaccination drives.

More than 40 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines in East Africa’s government stores are nearing expiry, as apathy and logistical challenges slow down their administration.

