P7 pupil hacked to death, friend critically injured in Rukungiri

Police in Rukungiri are investigating circumstances under which a Primary Seven (P7) pupil was hacked to death by unknown thugs who also left his friend critically injured.

Police Wednesday identified the deceased as Valeria Arinda, 15, and the injured as Catherine Mercy, both residents of Kyebumbire Cell, Burombe Parish in Ruhinda Sub-county, Rukungiri District.

Kigezi Region Police spokesperson Elly Maate said the two pupils of Unity Primary Scholl in Rukungiri were attacked on August 8.

“It’s alleged that at around 10:00pm, Mundekye Dafuroza left her grandchildren in the house revising their notes as she went to check on her sick sister in law in the neighborhood,” he said.

He added: “While there, she heard alarm from her home’s direction and immediately rushed there. Upon arrival, she found Arinda lying dead, outside, with deep stab wounds on the chest.”

Severely wounded, the second victim lay next to the deceased and revealed to the grandmother how “they were attacked by thugs who attempted to steal their mattress.”

The attack survivor was rushed to a nearby health facility where she is receiving treatment while Arinda’s body was taken to Rwakabengo Health Center III mortuary for Postmortem.