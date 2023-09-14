Pallisa man kills wife during domestic brawl

Police in Pallisa District in eastern Uganda are investigating a case of murder that resulted from a domestic brawl.

It is alleged that on the night of September 13, Arorwa Otube alias Maaka, a resident of Omalutan village, Akisim Parish, Akisim Sub-County in Pallisa District killed his wife Annah Awujo,42, from their home.

The case was reported to police by the area LC1 chairperson Mr Papa Otino.

The out-going Bukedi North Regional Police Spokesperson, Ms Immaculate Alaso, confirmed the incident.

“It's alleged that on Wednesday the deceased proceeded to Nyakoi sub-county in Pallisa District for burial of her relative. When she returned, they had a bitter exchange. Annah Awujo got married to Arorwa Otube Maaka after divorcing her former husband in Kamuli District,”Ms Alaso said.

Police preliminary investigations indicate that the two had been together as husband and wife for a period not exceeding six months.

“However, domestic violence dominated throughout the period the two were together until when Arorwa Otube alias maaka decided to allegedly murder Awujo Annah. The cause of murder is believed to be an allegation of extra marital affair by the deceased,”she said.

She added that the suspect ran away after killing the wife and police have started a hunt for him as investigations into the matter continue.

The scene of crime has been processed, examined and documented by officer In-Charge Criminal Investigation Directorate (CID), Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) and a team of Detectives from the homicide squad.

The case file was registered and investigations commenced vide PAL CRB.541/2023. Police said the suspect is still at large.