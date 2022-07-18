Police allow NUP lawyers to visit their detained MP

The police yesterday allowed officials from the National Unity Platform (NUP) and a legal team to meet the Kassanda South legislator, Mr Frank Kabuye, who was arrested in connection with the death of a student at Makerere University last week.

Mr Kabuye and three others were arrested on Thursday night following the death of Michael Betungura Bewatti, a Uganda Christian University (UCU) student, during Makerere University guild presidential campaigns.

The police had earlier blocked all visitors from meeting the legislator and his co-accused but did not give a reason for the decision.

Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the spokesman of NUP, said Mr Kabuye was in good spirits despite the condition he was living in.

“He knows that he is innocent. We have talked to him. We interacted with the officers and they told us that they are still investigating. We asked them to give him a police bond, which they declined,” Mr Ssenyonyi said.

Tragic

Betungura was stabbed to death during a scuffle between supporters of the NUP party and Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) during the campaigns.

The elections were scheduled to take place on July 15 but were cancelled following the incident.

He was buried on Saturday.

The suspects were detained at different police stations in Kampala City.

Mr Kabuye was yesterday transferred to Wandegeya Police Station from Central Police Station. The whereabouts of the other suspects are still unknown.