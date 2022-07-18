Find our son’s killers, family of slain UCU student, friends tell police

Michael Betungura Bewatti’s dream was to become a lawyer to fight for the rights of the underprivileged, family members have said.

The 25-year-old’s life was cut short on Thursday after he was allegedly stabbed to death at Makerere University.

Betungura, a second-year law student at Uganda Christian University (UCU), had gone to Makerere University to support a friend who was contesting for guild presidency.

He was laid to rest at his ancestral home in Malere Village, Biguri Sub-county, Kamwenge District on Saturday.

Betungura was the first of five siblings and the family had high hopes in him.

Mr Benson Mucunguzi, the father of the deceased, said his son was determined to become a lawyer.

“After he rejected other course alternatives, I had to look for money to pay his fees. I have lost a loving and focused son,” he said.

He asked the government to expedite investigations and ban multi-party politics in learning institutions.

The deceased’s mother, Ms Jessica Natukunda, said Betungura promised to build them a better house after school.

Ms Shivan Ainembabazi, one of Betungura’s siblings, said he always encouraged them to work hard.

During the funeral, the Minister for Agriculture and Kibale East MP, Mr Frank Tumwebaze, said: “Kibale as a constituency has lost a budding lawyer who cannot be replaced. We have a few lawyers and his death leaves a huge gap. We had high hopes in him.”

Mr Tumwebaze added that he would hire private lawyers to work with the police to ensure that Betungura’s killers are prosecuted and the family is compensated.

Mr Abikora Mwesiga, one of Betungura’s friends, said he had plans to contest for UCU guild presidency.

Mr Justus Tukamushaba, another friend, said he met Betungura at Mbarara High School.

Mr Tukamushaba, one of the candidates for guild president at Makerere University, said the late had gone to the university drum up support for him.

“Betungura was there for me whenever I called on him. I consulted him often. He used to protect me during campaigns but it is unfortunate that I wasn’t there to protect him,” he said.

Mr Ibra Hussein, another candidate for guild president at Makerere University, appealed to security agencies to arrest all perpetrators behind Betungura’s death.