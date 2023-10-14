Police arrest Lebanese man over rape

Police have arrested a 26-year Labanese national accused of raping and procuring abortion for a 19-year-old female Ugandan.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the incident was reported by the assaulted victim who is a resident of Kulambiro Jomayi in Nakawa Division, Kampala District.

“The alleged incidents transpired between the months of July and September 2023. The victim had been employed as a housemaid by the suspect. The suspect is a 26-year-old Lebanese national and sales manager at Bipous Limited, who resides in Bukoto, Nakawa Division, Kampala District,” Owoyesigyire said on Friday.

Police further explained that the victim reported that during her employment at the suspect’s residence, she was subjected to a series of sexual assaults and forced into an abortion.

The victim narrated to police that: “Her employer, summoned her into his room approximately at 8pm hours on multiple occasions and during these encounters, the suspect initiated sexual assaults on her.”

“She felt powerless to refuse the suspect’s advances due to her vulnerable situation and her reliance on the job for her livelihood,” police added.

It was also noted that these acts of sexual assault persisted until September, when the victim began experiencing health issues.

At this point, police say, the suspect took her to Victoria Hospital, where she was diagnosed with pregnancy.

Subsequently, it is alleged that the suspect procured an abortion for her, which had significant adverse effects on her health.

“Promptly responding to this grave matter, the Kira Road Division has initiated an investigation. The victim has undergone a medical examination by a surgeon, confirming her condition and documenting physical injuries,” Owoyesigyire said.

According to police, a statement from a witness who provided assistance to the victim after her escape from the suspect’s residence has been recorded and the suspect apprehended and still in police custody as of Saturday morning.

“He has cooperated with the police during interviews,” Owoyesigyire noted.

Owoyesigyire reiterated that Kampala Metropolitan Police will conduct a thorough and fair investigation of this case to ensure that justice is served as well as protecting the rights and safety of all individuals.