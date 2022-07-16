Police officer, his wife and two children among six killed in Masaka road crash

A Police Constable (PC) attached to Katwe Police Station in Kampala, his wife, their two children and two other people have died in a road crash on Kampala-Masaka Road.

PC Cleopus Bwesigye and his family were Saturday morning travelling to Mbarara side when their car, a Toyota Wish, collided with an oncoming Fuso truck at Kyalusowe swamp on Kampala-Masaka Road around 4:30am.

Traffic Police spokesperson Faridah Nampiima identified the other deceased persons as Silomena Nyagoma, 3, Falestine Nyakato, 3, Darliton Kiiza, 1, Maria Gorreti Kemigisha, a female adult and Chripus Twesigye, 31.

"The cause of the accident has been attributed to the driver of the Toyota wish who left his lane and moved to the lane of the Fuso truck causing a head-on collision killing six people who were occupants in the Toyota Wish," Assistant Superintendent of Police Nampiima said.

The bodies of the deceased persons have been taken to Masaka Hospital mortuary for post mortem, she said.

The deputy spokesman of Kampala Metropolitan Police, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire said, "We have lost a dedicated officer. It is sad that his family members also died in the same accident. We send our condolences to his family and the officers at Katwe Police Station, who worked with him."

Road crashes are on the rise in the country with an average of 12 people killed on Ugandan roads daily, according to police statistics.

Police attribute the cause to human error and recklessness driving on the froads.