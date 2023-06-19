Police probe murder of Busoga Kingdom minister's son

Police in Jinja City are investigating the murder of a son to Busoga Kingdom's minister for information.

The body of the deceased was on Sunday night discovered by the roadside in Bugembe, a Jinja City suburb.

The Kiira Region police spokesperson James Mubi identified the deceased as 32-year-old Rogers Kifubangabo, a son to Michael Kifubangabo who is also a teacher at Jinja Senior Secondary School.

Police theorise that the deceased was murdered on Sunday night in Budhumbuli, a crime-ridden area in Bugembe, Jinja North Division.

It is in this same area that Prossy Nyanga, a weightlifter, was in September last year stabbed to death as she returned to her residence.

Mubi said: “Kifubangabo was murdered a few meters from where he lived in Bugembe. The body was discovered in a pool of blood with cuts around the neck.”

Mubi added that Police have started investigating the matter with the help of CCTV cameras, and the culprits will soon be apprehended and prosecuted.

So far, Mubi disclosed, Police detectives are working on leads that some local political leaders and landlords are fueling insecurity in some areas of Jinja City by housing criminals they claim are their voters.

On his part, the kingdom official urged police to find the culprits responsible for his son's death.

The deceased, who is survived by a widow and three children, will be buried on Wednesday in Nagweni Village, Bulopa Sub County, Kamuli District.

Ironically, the deceased was known for donning a T-shirt with an inscription “Life is short.”