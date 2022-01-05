Police still gathering evidence to pin Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana, court defers case

MPs Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana attending court on January 5, 2021. PHOTO/ MALIK FAHAD JJINGO

By  Fahad Malik Jjingo

What you need to know:

  • The case has been adjourned several times, either due to the absence of the prosecutor in court or on the state’s request for more time for police to gather sufficient evidence

The state prosecutor in a case in which two MPs, Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West) and Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe North) are accused of murder and aiding and abetting terrorism has told a magistrate in Masaka that police are still gathering evidence to pin the legislators in the High Court where they are expected to stand trial.

