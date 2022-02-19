Private security guard shoots two in KCCA operation against street vendors

Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire said police received information that two people were shot by a security guard at Mutaasa Kafeero plaza along Burton Street street. PHOTO/ FILE

By  Benson Tumusiime

A guard attached to a privately-owned SWAT Security Company has shot and injured two people during the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) operations downtown Kampala.

