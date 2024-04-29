Private varsities tell govt to  fund science programmes 

The Chancellor of Kampala University, Prof George Mondo Kagonyera, has tasked the government to consider funding science programmes offered by private universities.

Prof Kagonyera, who revealed that he has worked in the education sector for about 50 years, said this will help the country achieve its bid of promoting sciences, as a critical trigger for economic growth and development.

“Teaching science is very expensive. You need laboratory equipment, you need chemicals, you need lecturers, and so on. That is why the government should always have some money, which they give to private universities to enable young men and women to study the subjects they would like to study,” he said on the sidelines of the 21st graduation ceremony for Kampala University at the Ggaba main campus on April 25.

More than 3,036 students graduated with certificates, diplomas, and degrees in different disciplines.

Prof Kagonyera said private universities are a haven for children from poor households hence the need for government-private sector partnerships.

“Up to now, only public universities can access research grants from the government,” he said.

Prof Kagonyera said the government should allow academicians in private universities to access research funds.

The Vice Chancellor of Uganda Martyrs University, Prof Patrick Kyamanywa, said governments should support private universities’ efforts to promote science, technology, engineering, and innovation.

Prof Kyamanywa said President Museveni has been championing the mainstreaming of science, technology, and innovation and both the national and African Union visions are promoting a science-based economy.

“At Uganda Martyrs, we are benefiting from the World Bank-funded African Center of Excellence, leading mainly in agroecology and livelihood systems. We have also been able to get some funding from the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation to implement some projects. We need to see this kind of effort happening much more,” he said.

Prof Eriab Lugujjo, the executive director of the Uganda Vice Chancellors’ Forum, said: “This state of affairs leaves private universities in dire need to deliver quality teaching, research, and innovation. Government is challenged to ensure that all graduates from institutions of higher education are well qualified for the social economic development of the country,” Prof Lugujjo said.

He said taxpayers’ money should be distributed to private institutions.

Dr Manfred Dietrich, the Honorary Consul of Uganda in Hamburg, Germany, who was the chief guest, advised Ugandans to embrace vocational education.

“Focus more on tertiary and vocational training courses, which are a viable opportunity for learners targeting the dynamic and competitive global labour market.

The founding Vice Chancellor of Kampala University, Prof Badru D Kateregga, said blending vocational studies with traditional academic studies offers a well-rounded education.