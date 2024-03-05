Probe into Kagezi murder case complete, says DPP  

Investigations into the murder of former prosecutor Joan Namazzi Kagezi are complete, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has told court.

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Thomas Jatiko told the Chief Magistrates Court at Nakawa that investigations into the case of terrorism and murder against four accused persons were finished.

“A summary of the case has been prepared. So, I pray this court should issue a production warrant for purposes of having them committed to stand trial in the High Court Criminal Division,” Jatiko submitted on Monday.

Jatiko told court that the DPP has gathered and assembled evidence that she intends to rely on to prosecute the four suspects in the case.

The suspects include John Massajjage alias Mubiru Brian alias Badru alias Chongo, Nasur Abdallah Mugonole, John Kibuuka alias Musa and Daniel Kisekka Kiwanuka who are on remand since their arrest in an intelligence led operation.

The four are currently detained separately at Jinja Main Prison, Kitalya Mini Max Prison, Luzira Murchison Bay Prison and Kigo Prison.

The submission by the prosecution prompted Chief Magistrate Erias Kakooza to issue a production warrant requiring the prison authorities to present the four suspects on March 6, 2024.

The four suspects were remanded on November 6, 2023 and face charges related to terrorism and Murder.

The state alleges that on March 30, 2015, the accused persons for purposes of influencing the government or intimidating the public for social or economic aim indiscriminately involved themselves in the attack and consequent murder of Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Kagezi, a person in a public institution.

According to a charge sheet signed by DPP Jane Frances Abodo, the state is alleging that the four accused persons with malice aforethought, unlawfully caused the death of Kagezi.

Kagezi was gunned down in her vehicle before her children on the evening of March 30, 2015 in Kiwatule, a Kampala City suburb.

Meanwhile the same court has adjourned to March 18, a case in which suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group commander Abdul Rashid aka Njovu is accused of killing a foreign honeymoon couple and their Ugandan tour guide.