Relief as UPDF returns impounded boat engines to Kalangala fishermen

Capt Fredrick Mwondah, the commandant of FPU (right) during hand over boat engines to owners at Mwena Landing site on Febuary 19, 2022 PHOTO | SYLVESTER SSEMUGENYI

By  Sylvester Ssemugenyi

What you need to know:

  • According to the FPU commandant, Capt Fredrick Mwondah, the impounded boat engines have been returned to the owners after a written commitment that they would not engage in illegal fishing activities again.

A section of fishermen at the islands of Jaana, Miyana, Bubeke, Nkose, Mazinga and Mabigo in Bujumba Sub County can breathe a sigh of relief after the Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) under the Uganda People’s Defence Forces, returned 80 boat engines that were impounded a year ago.

