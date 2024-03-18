Replace all thieves in Parliament, Bobi Wine tells Ugandans

The leader of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has urged Ugandans to “vote out all thieves in parliament.”

“Uganda is very rich, but Ugandans are very poor because they steal all the money they get from our taxes. Parliament has now become a house of thieves,” Bobi Wine said while addressing a rally in Okwongodul Sub- County in Dokolo District on Monday.

His remarks come at a time when the 11th Parliament is under scrutiny of extravagance and alleged corruption.

“Thieves in yellow [NRM] and also thieves in opposition. It is you people of Dokolo that are going to help to change that. We want to use every opportunity that we get to change that Parliament,” Bobi Wine said at a campaign for NUP flagbearer in a race to replace deceased lawmaker Cecilia Ogwal.

NUP’s Harriet Ageno and five other candidates are battling to succeed Ogwal. Other are Janet Adongo Elau of NRM, Sarah Aguti Nyangkori of Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party, Ogwal’s daughter Dr Rosemary Alwoch as well as independent candidates Dr Esther Akullo Obot Otada and Rebecca Arao.

The said by-election take places on March 21.

Meantime, Bobi Wine also used the campaign to blame President Museveni’s near 4-decade leadership for the poverty in Northern Uganda.

“If you doubt the words that I’m saying, look at the roads, hospitals and schools in your area. Look at how much land has been stolen from you; look at your children and tell me if that is how you want them to grow up,” he said, adding that “there is a reason why Museveni does not want him to cross to northern Uganda and tell people the truth.”

“He (Museveni) has blinded all the people, especially in northern Uganda using money and violence. He has divided us using tribalism. I’m here to tell you that we want to create a new Uganda where we are all equal no matter which tribe we come from,” Bobi Wine added.