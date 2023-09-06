Rwenzururu king asks govt, subjects to develop tourism site

The Rwenzururu King, Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere Iremangoma, has called upon his subjects and the government to prioritise the development of the graveyard of the founding leader of the Rwenzururu Cultural Institution, the late Isaya Mukirania Kibanzanga.

Kibanzanga, who was also Omusinga’s father, passed away on September 2, 1966, and was buried in Bulemba Village in Ihandiro Sub-county. This year marked the 57th anniversary of his death.

In a recorded message that aired on Messiah Radio in Kasese District last Saturday, Omusinga Mumbere emphasised the importance of developing Bulemba Cultural Village as a significant tourism destination.

He urged his subjects to collaborate with the kingdom administration and other stakeholders to modernise Kibanzanga’s burial site and the Bulemba Cultural Village.

“That place can spur socio-economic development within the area. Even the central government can earn money from it. Look at the Kasubi Royal Tombs and how much it has contributed to the development of Buganda and the people living around it. We as Banyarwenzururu need to work to this realisation because we have to do such developments without depending on external parties,” he said.

As Omusinga Mumbere prepares to return to the Rwenzururu Kingdom after his absence since 2016 following his arrest, he also appealed to the government to improve the road network and infrastructure leading to Bulemba Cultural Village.

He also called for the extension of electricity to the village, saying these improvements would expedite the site’s transformation into a prominent tourism destination.

“On this day, September 2, we remember one of the greatest men and a hero of the Rwenzori Mountain, Isaya Mukirania Kibanzanga. It was on Friday at around 5pm when he died. We eventually buried him at Bulemba, which we have gazetted as a key cultural site,” Omusinga Mumbere said.

He also noted that despite Bulemba’s location in the Ihandiro Sub-county within the Mount Rwenzori Park, the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has also recognised it as a cultural site and given the green light to the kingdom for potential development around the graveyard.

Regarding his homecoming scheduled for October 4, Omusinga Mumbere expressed his eagerness to return to his kingdom and resume his reign.

“As you are aware, we expect to have many guests to join us on October 4, some of them government officials and others might be our brothers and sisters from the neighbouring DRC. The Bakonzo are hospitable and culturally, we shouldn’t let those our people go back without tasting food on our land,” Omusinga Mumbere added.

He also said he has regained his full freedom, even in Kampala, where only his security detail is maintained without restrictions.