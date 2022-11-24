Shock as mother throws her one-year-old child into river

Residents of Kayoro A village in Busia District in Eastern Uganda have mounted a search for the body of a one-year-old boy who was allegedly thrown into River Malaba by his mother.

Mr Martin Emukolot, the area LC1 chairperson told police that the mother confessed before local authorities that she had thrown her baby into the river on Wednesday after enduring several months of economic hardships.

The Bukedi South regional police spokesperson, Mr Moses Mugwe, confirmed the incident identifying the suspect as Sarah Akot whom he said is already in police custody together with her husband.

“It's alleged that the mother (Akoth) was seen going with his child towards River Malaba, but as she returned back people saw her without the child. They asked her the whereabouts of the child and she told them that she had thrown the child in River Malaba because her husband was not taking care of her and the child,” Mr Mugwe said.

He added that her response prompted the locals to attempt to lynch her, but she was rescued by the local leaders and handed over to the police.

This is the second incident in a period of two weeks where mothers in Busia District kill their own children.

On November 10, Sharon Anyango,20, a peasant and a resident of Luhalali village, Buhehe sub-county in Busia District allegedly dug the grave and buried her 10-month-old son.