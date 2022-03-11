Prime

Shs500m tree: Caretaker warns Unra of ‘misfortunes’

People stare at Nabukalu tree on the Mpigi-Kampala Expressway in Mabuye Village, Mpigi District on March 10, 2022. PHOTO/ ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  BRIAN ADAMS KESIIME AL-MAHDI SSENKABIRWA  &  Derrick Wandera

  • A court has ruled in favour of Unra in a case against a claimant belonging to Lugave Clan who was seeking Shs500 million compensation for the purported sacred tree.

Mr Hussein Katamba, the caretaker of the site and kibanja where the Buganda clan of Lugave (Pangolin)’s sacred tree, the home of their ancestral spirits, was seated before the Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) insisted on cutting it down has warned the Roads Authority officials of what might befall them.

