Teacher shot dead at petrol station 

Police in Bushenyi District in western Uganda on Thursday arrested two security guards attached to Ruhama Veterans Uganda Ltd, for shooting and killing a primary teacher.

The deceased has been identified as Onan Muramira, 47, a resident of Nyakabingo1 cell, Rushinya parish, Kakanju Sub County in Bushenyi District.

Mr Marcial Tumusiime, the greater Bushenyi police spokesperson, said the deceased’s body was found lying down at the petrol station with torn clothes, an indication that there was a scuffle before the shooting.

"The incident happened at Katungu petrol station located in Bugomora cell, Ishaka Division. It's alleged that the guards suspected Muramira to be a car battery thief and shot him in the chest," he said.

He named the suspects as; Darius Ashaba-Aheebwa, 28, and Brian Mugarura, 23 who are currently being detained at Ishaka Police Station as investigations continue.

Mr Joseph Nuwamanya, 58, a manager at the security company reported the matter to police saying that the deceased was shot dead after an argument with the security guards.

“They first had an argument with the deceased and the fighting ensued before overpowering him and shooting him in the chest. He died on spot,” he said.