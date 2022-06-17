Three arrested over suspected ADF training facility in Luweero

Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) on Thursday said they had discovered a suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) training facility located in an urbanized zone just about 10 meters off the Kampala-Gulu highway at Kikubajinja zone in Luweero Town Council in Luweero District.

While the premises that belong to Mr Umal Kabonge (suspect) who has lived in the area for about 10 years according to the area Local Council Defence Secretary Mr Abdul Kivumbi had a metal workshop where the residents purchased different metallic materials including door and window frames, nobody knew about what was taking place inside the enclosed home.

“The village Local Council teams at Kikubajinja, including the residents are shocked about the findings, especially the underground facility built to fit a hideout area for criminality. But we are also not very surprised because nobody is allowed to get out of this home except the breadwinner (Kabonge),” Kivumbi reveals.

The security team led by the UPDF on Thursday (June 16, 2022) searched the premises where the suspected 30.5ft deep underground training facility believed to have been constructed secretly for purposes of facilitating and executing terrorist acts was discovered.

At the enclosed home eight children, all under the age of 14 but not in school were found.

The security teams also recovered rolls of wire that connect to suspected explosive material, a short gun fitted with a silencer, razor blades sulphuric acid powder and an assortment of materials that reportedly facilitate making of improvised explosives.

“We wanted the public to know what was happening and the truth about the people that have been part of their respective community. It is surprising that the main suspect (Kabanda) is a beneficiary of the amnesty granted to him in March 2022,” Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye, the UPDF spokesperson told journalists at the scene.

He said UPDF got to know about the premises from the local leaders when they became suspicious about the actions of Umal Kabonge.

“Despite belonging to the Muslim community, he never stepped foot at the mosque that is just at the next door. It is alleged that even when he lost one of his children, he single-handedly proceeded to the public cemetery at Luweero Town Council where he buried the remains. Not even his wife was allowed to step foot outside the home that is well enclosed and has one entrance at the gate. When interrogated by security, he said that he had already bought a car and was due to have the explosives transported to the targeted destinations,” Kulayigye revealed.

The security has in its custody two other suspects, including Mr Akbra Kabanda believed to be the Commander who in March 2022 got Amnesty after denouncing the ADF terrorist activities and another suspect whose identities were not availed.

A nine-year-old boy found at the home said that they last went to school two years ago before the schools were closed over the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We live here and our father is the only person allowed to move outside the house to buy airtime and do his work. We learn Arabic from home,” he said.

Mr Joseph Ssemambo whose home is about 100 meters away claimed that he knew Kabonge as a welder but he rarely appears in public.

“We know him as a strict Muslim who rarely moves around the village. Nobody knows his relatives but has been in the area for more than eight years. Even when he lost his child, we got to know about the news after the child had already been buried at the Town Council public cemetery. We are surprised about the findings. We did not pay much attention to what was happening around that home,” he said.

Other materials recovered include pieces of sponge reportedly used to clean guns, small switches used to connect to the explosives, 29 live ammunition (bullets),and the reading charts that hang on the room walls written in Arabic language. Access to the ground training facility is by use of ropes.

“Terrorism acts have no particular boundary. We only need to remain vigilant and ensure that we report all suspicious activities in our respective areas like the ADF training facility that has been discovered in Luweero. This will not divert our attention in flashing through all the suspected hideout areas of the terrorist groups. We thank the leaders in Luweero for the vigilance that helped us track the suspects,” Brig Kulayigye said.