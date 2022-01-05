Traffic officers to conduct spot checks for vaccination cards

Traffic officers will start conducting spot checks to ensure that all crew members of public service vehicles are fully vaccinated, the minister for Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala has said.

“Every crew member of a public service vehicle which include a driver and a conductor or turn man and any other crew member must be fully vaccinated. We agreed with the transporters on that one and they are aware. We have also agreed with traffic [officers] who will be making spot checks. If they find the driver or turn man is not vaccinated, they can decide that the bus or taxi will not proceed,” Gen Katumba told journalists in Kampala on Wednesday.

No curfew for students

According to the minister, there will be no curfew for learners returning to schools which are expected to reopen next week, to enable them and parents to travel.

“Some parents may want to drive their children to school. Please plan your journey well. Don't rush. All luggage on public transport must be checked. Don't say these are children. You never know what could be there,” said and added that he had asked police to increase deployment around the taxi parks and bus terminals to guide people who may be lost or need help.

"The travelling public is encouraged to seek out the police officers if they need any help,” he said.

The minister further said he had engagements with public transport operators with whom they agreed on the transport fares to be charged in this period.

"All taxi and bus stages are required to display the agreed fares for their respective routes. In order to ensure compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures, all taxis and buses are required to operate from designated taxi parks or bus terminals," he said.

Any taxi or bus that is found parked or loading from the streets or outside the designated taxi parks or bus terminal will be impounded.

"I also want to caution the travelers to only board taxis, coasters or buses from the designated taxi parks or bus terminals. Do not book a ticket or pay any money to anyone outside the designated parks or bus parks.I have been informed that there are crooks that have put up booking offices outside bus terminals and taxi parks and are defrauding unsuspecting passengers. For instance, they charge a passenger going to Fort Portal Shs100, 000, issue them with a ticket then take them to a bus that is not aware of the fraud where they pay the bus Shs30, 000. These crooks include Kasapuli and Rehema around the new taxi park; and Muko, Sewaya, Isma, Bruce and Malaya at Ham and former Qualicel. I have forwarded these names to police for action,” the minister said.

Public transporters revise fares

Addressing journalists after the minister’s statement, public transport operators said they had revised fares to factor in the rise in fuel prices and cost of servicing, among other dynamics.

"We are going to add a small margin. We are not going to go back to the 2019 fares because so many things have happened," said the acting chairperson of the United Bus Drivers Association, Mr Solomon Nsimire.