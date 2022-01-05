Traffic officers to conduct spot checks for vaccination cards

Traffic officers pictured on duty in Kampala recently. The officers will start conducting spot checks to ensure that all crew members of public service vehicles are fully vaccinated, the minister for Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala said Wednesday 

By  MONITOR REPORTER

What you need to know:

  • Public transport operators said they had revised fares to factor in the rise in fuel prices and cost of servicing, among other dynamics.

  • There will be no curfew for learners returning to schools which are expected to reopen next week, to enable them and parents to travel.

Traffic officers will start conducting spot checks to ensure that all crew members of public service vehicles are fully vaccinated, the minister for Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala has said.
“Every crew member of a public service vehicle which include a driver and a conductor or turn man and any other crew member must be fully vaccinated. We agreed with the transporters on that one and they are aware. We have also agreed with traffic [officers] who will be making spot checks. If they find the driver or turn man is not vaccinated, they can decide that the bus or taxi will not proceed,” Gen Katumba told journalists in Kampala on Wednesday.

