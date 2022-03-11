Another author detained ahead of book launch in Kampala

Author and activist Norman Tumuhimbise. COURTESY PHOTO/ FILE

  • Armed men reportedly raided the offices of the Alternative movement, a pressure group, which advocates for equity in Uganda, located in Lukuli Nanganda, Makindye Division on Thursday evening, and arrested nine people who were found inside the offices. 

Another Ugandan author and activist Norman Tumuhimbise is under detention on unknown charges, following his social media advertisement of launching a new book.

