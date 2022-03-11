Another author detained ahead of book launch in Kampala

Another Ugandan author and activist Norman Tumuhimbise is under detention on unknown charges, following his social media advertisement of launching a new book.

Armed men reportedly raided the offices of the Alternative movement, a pressure group, which advocates for equity in Uganda, located in Lukuli Nanganda, Makindye Division on Thursday evening, and arrested nine people who were found inside the offices.

Mr Samuel Wanda, the group’s lawyer said Tumuhimbise was picked up with eight members of Alternative Movement, namely Arnold Mukose, Faridah Bikobere, Jeremiah Mukiibi, Kato Tumusiime, Lilian Luwedde, Teangel Nabukeera, Rogers Turyahambwe and Jeje Wabyona.

He said they were whisked away in a numberless van, and since then their whereabouts remain unknown. He said they are in preparation to visit the Special Investigations Unit in Kireka where they suspect them to be detained.

“We haven’t received any police communication about our colleagues’ detention center; we are preparing to go to Kireka to check from there, we don’t know exactly what they are being charged with," Mr Wanda said.

He, however, suspects that the arrest is highly connected to the book written by Norman Tumuhimbise, titled 'Liars and Accomplices', whose launch was slated for March 30, 2022 at Imperial Royal Hotel in Kampala.

“We believe their arrest is connected to that book launch function, that Norman had started advertising on social media, he had invited different dignitaries such as Prof George Wilson Kanyeihamba, Ms Betty Bigombe, Prof Mwambutsya Ndebesa, and Ms Winnie Kiiza among other many people," Wanda said.

Mr Charles Twine, the CID spokesperson, has declined to comment on the arrests, instead referring this reporter to the UPDF spokesperson, Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye, who has not picked the repeated phone calls.

Tumuhimbise and the group's arrest comes two months after the arrest and detention of satirical novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija who was charged with offensive communication, before he was granted bail and later fled Uganda to Europe.