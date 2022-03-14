Top US diplomat flies in over rights abuses

The US Acting Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labour, Ms Lisa Peterson, has started a four-day visit to the East African countries of Uganda and Burundi.

She made her first trips to Bujumbura, Burundi, yesterday from where she will connect to Kampala tomorrow.

Her visit follows deteriorating human rights situation in the two countries, more particularly in Uganda, where cases of torture and forced disappearances have been witnessed.

While in Burundi, the focus will be on ongoing reforms championed by the new President, Evariste Ndayishimiye.

In Uganda, the envoy is expected to engage the government over human rights violations and abuses reportedly orchestrated by security forces.

Whereas President Museveni has come out to talk against torture, he has never reprimanded any officers implicated. Last month, a motion to censure Security minister Jim Muhwezi collapsed at Parliament after the ruling NRM party members rejected it.

A statement from the US Statement says Ms Peterson will spend two days in Burundi before proceeding to Kampala.

“Acting Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labour Lisa Peterson will travel to Bujumbura, Burundi, March 14 and 15, and to Kampala, Uganda, March 16 and 17, to underscore the United States’ commitment to the protection and advancement of human rights and democracy in Africa’s Great Lakes region,” the statement says.

Ms Peterson is also expected to meet civil society organisations in both countries to discuss good governance.

“In Bujumbura, Acting Assistant Secretary Peterson will meet with government and civil society leaders to discuss good governance, the protection of human rights, and continued reform efforts by President Ndayishimiye following the termination of the Burundi sanctions programme in November 2021. Her visit will demonstrate the United States’ commitment to engage with countries that seek reforms,” the statement adds.

Human rights violations

Uganda has seen increasing cases of torture and other human rights violations. A renowned author and government critic Kakwenza Rukirabashaija was arrested and tortured after he called Museveni’s son, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, obese.

The author of The Greedy Barbarian has had run-ins with security forces for some time and after his latest ordeal, he fled the country to seek medical attention.

Last week, Another Ugandan author and activist Norman Tumuhimbise was arrested together with eight others and detained on unknown charges, following his social media advertisement over the launch of a new book. He is the author of ‘Liars and Accomplices’ and the ‘Kumanyoko Politics, Unsowing the Mustard Seeds’ whose launch was slated for March 30 at Imperial Royal Hotel in Kampala.

Several other authors including Dr Stella Nyanzi and journalists have all faced the wrath of the security forces in the recent times.

The US Department of State indicates that the visit of the diplomat will highlight their support to the people of Uganda and its commitment to protect freedom of expression.

“In Kampala, Acting Assistant Secretary Peterson will meet with government officials, Members of Parliament, and civil society leaders to stress the importance of holding accountable those who commit human rights abuses, including enforced disappearances and torture.