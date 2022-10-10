Two shot, robbed Shs40m in Mukono ambush 

Police in Mukono District are investigating circumstances under which Salama Tea estate manager and a security guard were ambushed by unknown gunmen, shot and injured before they were robbed Shs40 million.

The estate manager, Livingstone Mutai and a security guard at the same company, Bashir Kalungi were attacked at Mpumu village, Kisoga town council in Mukono District on Saturday, according to police.

“The two were driving from Kasoko after picking up employees' salaries at the farm amounting to Shs40 million,” said Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire.

Their vehicle, a Toyota Turbo double cabin is said to have been shot from both sides of the road in an ambush staged by the gunmen who are currently on the run.

“Police visited the scene and managed to recover some exhibits, including the guard’s gun that was found abandoned by the assailants a few meters from the crime scene,” ASP Owoyesigyire said.

According to him, the victims were rushed to Herona hospital in Mukono and later referred to Mulago national referral hospital where they are currently admitted.

Cases of aggravated robbery are on the increase, according to a police report. A total of 1,956 cases of aggravated robbery - where lethal weapons such as firearms, knives, hammers, and machetes, among others, were used - were reported in 2021 compared to 1,844 cases reported in 2020, showing a 6 per cent increase.