UPDF, Police rescue 179 in human trafficking operation

A joint operation by the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) and Uganda Police Force (UPF) has lead to the rescue of 179 people in Nampungwe -Gobelo area in Kakiri town council, wakiso District.

The UPDF said Ms Harriet Nasuna was also arrested for carrying out human trafficking of 179 victims on August 29.

While speaking to the press, Maj. Charles Kabona, the spokesperson of the first division Kakiri Barracks said the trafficker and victims were taken to Kakiri Police station where they are being kept.

“All the 179 people are here at the police station. Ms Nasuna who was recruiting them has also been detained at the police station as the investigations are going on, ” Maj. Kabona said.

He added that the victims revealed that Ms Nasuna was collecting money from them, recruiting them with the promise of getting for them jobs in Nairobi, Kenya.

“Nasuna has been collecting money from these people and some of the victims said they paid shs20,000 others Shs60,000 and others Shs40,000 but these people never realized that Nasuna was playing with their minds,” Maj. Kabona said.

He said human trafficking is a big offence in Uganda and Nasuna should be prosecuted for her acts.

“This is a serious crime that’s why we’re not taking this action lightly. I am calling upon the Local leaders, PISO and GISO to always report such cases to THE UPDF and Police to curb the increasing human trafficking acts in Uganda,” he added.

The RDC Wakiso District, MsJustine Mbabazi thanked the security forces for the good work done and also commended the local leaders for the information they gave to security circles to stop the human trafficking within their area.

“Please local leaders, give us information about the wrong people and we shall act immediately because we need to reduce these bad actions in Uganda,” Ms Mbabazi said.

According to our investigations these people came from different parts of the country, some came from Mbarara, Gulu, Buganda, and other regions.

“This Nasuna has a big group she is working with that’s why we see people from different districts and right now we need to investigate more to bring others who are still at large to books,” she added.