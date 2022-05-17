UPDF to withdraw from DR Congo in two weeks – Muhoozi

Uganda will pull troops from the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo in two weeks, UPDF Commander of Land Forces, Lt. Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has said.

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) in November last year launched air, artillery and ground attacks against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in eastern DR Congo in a retaliatory move on the Islamist militants for, among others, lauching terror attacks on Uganda.

Operation Shujaa is under the command of Maj Gen Kayanja Muhanga. The UPDF contingent comprises artillery, armoured, infantry and Special Forces.

“Operation Shujaa will officially cease in about two weeks according to our original agreement. It was supposed to last for 6 months. Unless I get further instructions from our Commander in Chief or CDF, I will withdraw all our troops from DRC in two weeks,” Lt. Gen Kainerugaba tweeted on Tuesday afternoon.

The UPDF and their DR Congo counterparts attacked ADF camps in Tondoli, Beni and Yayuwa, among others.