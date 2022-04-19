Mbadi meets DRC officials to review Shujaa progress

The UPDF Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Wilson Mbadi, on Saturday met his counterpart of the DR Congo Chief of General Staff, Gen Munsense Celestin, over the implementation of the Status of the Forces Agreement (SOFA).

The meeting took place at the Office Building of the Governor of Ituri Province in Bunia, DR Congo.

The spokesperson for Operation Shujja, Maj Peter Mugisa, said the meeting was to review and evaluate the progress of the UPDF-FARDC joint operation Shujaa in DR Congo in the Eastern Province of Ituri and North Kivu province against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

The operation Shujaa was launched on November 30 last year with the aim of eliminating ADF rebels from eastern DR Congo.

Maj Mugisa said the meeting also focused on evaluation of Phase II of operation Shujaa.

He said they also deliberated on the way forward with the view to transition to Phase III, the need for additional manpower from both UPDF and FARDC and enhancing security of the road construction from Kasindi-Beni –Butembo.

The meeting stressed that the next phase of operation Shujaa will focus on neutralising the enemy’s freedom of action and movement, hindering its recruitment and training drive.

The joint forces will also focus on disconnecting the enemy’s communication and coordination network with other negative forces in the region, cutting off the enemy’s supply routes, securing more liberated areas, thereby protecting civilians and enabling IDPs return to their homes.

The next phase will also include ensuring the safety of road works on Kasindi-Beni-Butembo and Bunagana-Rutshuru-Goma roads, among others.

The meeting was attended by the Governor of Ituri Province, Gen Nkashama Jonny, the Ugandan Ambassador to DRC, Eng. Kaliisa, Ugandan Commander of Operation Shujaa Maj Gen Kayanja Muhanga, UPDF Generals and senior officers of UPDF and FARDC.

The evaluation meeting came after the Status of the Forces Agreement (SOFA) between Uganda and DRC that was signed in regard to Operation Shujaa (Joint UPDF-FARDC operation in DRC) by the Ugandan Defence Minister Hon Vincent Ssempijja and his counterpart His Excellency Dr Gilbert Kabanda Kurhenga on the January 30 in Kampala-Uganda.

The objective of the SOFA is to govern the conduct of soldiers of countries involved and their operational activities in the host country.