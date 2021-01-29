Vote counting underway in Bombo as UPDF elects MPs

By RISDEL KASASIRA More by this Author

Vote counting for the army representatives in the forthcoming 11th parliament is ongoing at the Headquarters of the Land Forces in Bombo.

The 10 army representatives are elected by the UPDF Defence Council which is composed of members of the High Command, Service Chiefs, directors of services, division commanders, Brigade commanders and Battalion commanders.

According to the list issued by the army, security minister Gen Elly Tumwine and Gen Katumba Wamala, the minister of works and transport are the only two out of 10 incumbents who were nominated.

Others nominated are Chief of Defence Forces, Gen David Muhoozi, his deputy Lt Gen Wilson Mbadi and the Commander Land Forces, Lt Gen Peter Elwelu.

The Commander of Reserve Forces, Lt Gen Charles Otema Awany, the Commander of Air Forces, Lt Gen Charles Lutaaya, and the Chairman of UPDF General Court Martial, Lt Gen Andrew Gutti, are among those nominated.

The eight incumbents who have been serving in the 10th parliament and were not nominated include; Lt Gen Pecos Kutesa, Lt Gen Ivan Koreta, Brig Flavia Byekwaso, the army spokesperson, Capt Susan Lakot, Brig Felix Kulayigye, Brig Francis Takirwa, Brig Vicente Oula and Capt Evelyn Asiimwe.

Advertisement

The contestants are nominated by the UPDF High Command and sent to the Commander-in-Chief for approval before they are voted by the Defence Council. Out of 10 army representatives, three must be female.

List of nominees

Males

Gen Elly Tumwine

Gen Edward Katumba wamala

Gen David Muhoozi

Lt Gen Wilson Mbadi

Lt Gen Peter Elwelu

Lt Gen Charles Otema Awany

Lt Gen Charles Lutaaya

Lt Gen Andrew Gutti

Lt Gen James Mugira

Maj Gen Sam Kiwanuka

Maj Gen Henry Masiko

Maj Gen Sam Okiding

Maj Gen Sam Kavuma

Brig Gen James Kinalwa

Brig Gen Michael Kisame

Brig Gen Francis Chemo

Brig Gen Ogik Bob Paskiesky

Females

Col Dr Victoria Nekesa

Lt Col charity Bainababo

Lt Col Susan Mwanga

Lt Col Dr Jenifer Alanyo.