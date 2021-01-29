Vote counting underway in Bombo as UPDF elects MPs
Friday January 29 2021
Vote counting for the army representatives in the forthcoming 11th parliament is ongoing at the Headquarters of the Land Forces in Bombo.
The 10 army representatives are elected by the UPDF Defence Council which is composed of members of the High Command, Service Chiefs, directors of services, division commanders, Brigade commanders and Battalion commanders.
According to the list issued by the army, security minister Gen Elly Tumwine and Gen Katumba Wamala, the minister of works and transport are the only two out of 10 incumbents who were nominated.
Others nominated are Chief of Defence Forces, Gen David Muhoozi, his deputy Lt Gen Wilson Mbadi and the Commander Land Forces, Lt Gen Peter Elwelu.
The Commander of Reserve Forces, Lt Gen Charles Otema Awany, the Commander of Air Forces, Lt Gen Charles Lutaaya, and the Chairman of UPDF General Court Martial, Lt Gen Andrew Gutti, are among those nominated.
The eight incumbents who have been serving in the 10th parliament and were not nominated include; Lt Gen Pecos Kutesa, Lt Gen Ivan Koreta, Brig Flavia Byekwaso, the army spokesperson, Capt Susan Lakot, Brig Felix Kulayigye, Brig Francis Takirwa, Brig Vicente Oula and Capt Evelyn Asiimwe.
The contestants are nominated by the UPDF High Command and sent to the Commander-in-Chief for approval before they are voted by the Defence Council. Out of 10 army representatives, three must be female.
List of nominees
Males
Gen Elly Tumwine
Gen Edward Katumba wamala
Gen David Muhoozi
Lt Gen Wilson Mbadi
Lt Gen Peter Elwelu
Lt Gen Charles Otema Awany
Lt Gen Charles Lutaaya
Lt Gen Andrew Gutti
Lt Gen James Mugira
Maj Gen Sam Kiwanuka
Maj Gen Henry Masiko
Maj Gen Sam Okiding
Maj Gen Sam Kavuma
Brig Gen James Kinalwa
Brig Gen Michael Kisame
Brig Gen Francis Chemo
Brig Gen Ogik Bob Paskiesky
Females
Col Dr Victoria Nekesa
Lt Col charity Bainababo
Lt Col Susan Mwanga
Lt Col Dr Jenifer Alanyo.