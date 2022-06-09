Weatherman tips farmers on rainfall

The Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA) has issued a rainfall advisory notice to farmers across the country, citing the likelihood of continuous rains with dry spells from June to August.

In its seasonal rainfall outlook report for the month of June to August, UNMA said overall, there is an increased likelihood of near normal rainfall (usually dry) with tendency to above normal conditions over the northern and eastern regions, including the Lake Victoria basin.

Western region and parts of central Uganda are expected to experience near normal rainfall with a tendency below normal, while the rest of the country has a likelihood of experiencing near normal rainfall.

Mr Isaac Mugume, the executive director of UNMA, explained that the national, regional and international climate scientists reviewed the state of global climate systems and their implications on seasonal rainfall over the East African region at the 61st Climate Outlook Forum for the greater Horn of Africa in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from May 17 to 19.

In a statement released on May 30, UNMA observed that the major conditions, which are likely to influence the weather conditions over Uganda and the rest of the East African region for the forecast period of June to August, are the sea surface temperatures over the equatorial Pacific Ocean reflecting La Niña conditions.

Mr Mugume said the isolated showers that are being witnessed in south western Uganda are expected to continue up to mid-June when the dry conditions are expected to set in and continue up to early August.

“Thereafter, isolated light showers are expected to get established and continue until the end of the season,” he stated.

In northern and southern parts of central Uganda, Mr Mugume said the dry conditions characterised by isolated showers are expected to persist until mid-June. After that, isolated light showers are expected to set in and continue until the end of the season.