Why Covid vaccines may not prevent Omicron infection

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Ms Rossette Byengoma (left), receives her first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Mbuya.  PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • According to information from WHO, available studies suggest that for Omicron infection, there was a higher effectiveness two weeks after a Pfizer booster [third dose], which was slightly lower or comparable to that against Delta.
  • The agency said another study by South Africa researchers using private health insurance data reported reductions in vaccine effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine against infection, and to a lesser degree against hospitalisation.

As Uganda records more Omicron cases, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced that preliminary investigations indicate a significant reduction in Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic disease from the variant.
“Results from England indicate a significant reduction in vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic disease for Omicron compared to Delta after two vaccine doses of either Pfizer or AstraZeneca- vaccines,” the report reads.

