Why Enanga will be awarded Heroes Day medal

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga has been listed among 81 people to be awarded Heroes Day medals, Minister of State for Economic Monitoring, Mr Peter Ogwang has said.

The minister said that during the 2022 Heroes Day Celebrations slated for June 9, Commissioner of Police (CP) Enanga will be awarded with a golden jubilee medal for his exceptional and outstanding contribution to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) government and the world at large.

"He headed the economic crimes department and worked as a CID commander KMP, commander land protection police unit, Commander CID administration and training, among others. He demonstrated high professionalism standards in criminal investigations, including large scale corporate fraud of about Shs12 billion and procurement fraud," Mr Ogwang told journalists in Kampala on Monday.

The medals to be awarded by President Museveni are in recognition of contributions individuals made towards the liberation of Uganda.

Mr Ogwang said 34 people will receive the 50th anniversary golden jubilee medal, 17 will get Nalubaale and 18 will be awarded Luweero triangle medal while two will be awarded for long service with silver police medal.

Only two people will get honorary medals.

Other notable figures to be awarded by the president are Joel Kakira who donated land to government for the construction of the Mabere health center III in Sheema District and Tom O’lalobo, a former airline pilot flying DC-19 aircraft.

“The celebrations will run under the theme, “An opportunity to consolidate our efforts in securing Uganda.”