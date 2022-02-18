Why fight against FGM is gaining more ground

Ms Peace Mutuuzo, the Minister of State for Gender and Culture Affairs, during a Sabiny cultural event  at Amanang Primary School in Bukwo District last week. PHOTO/ FILE

By  ESTHER OLUKA

What you need to know:

  • Despite being made illegal in the country, FGM is still being practised among some tribes.

In 2016, Sheila Lakot was supposed to undergo Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), a practice that involves removing a female’s external genitalia. She was 16-years-old at the time.
Her father fronted the practice for two major reasons. The first reason was that his daughter would become a suitable candidate for marriage and the second was that it would make him proud.

