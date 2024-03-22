Women have helped me sail through, says retained minister

Retained energy state minister appointee Sidronius Okaasai Opolot has commended women at his ministry for guiding him to fit into the energy sector.

Speaking at a belated Women’s Day celebration organized by the energy ministry in Kampala, Okaasai said women have nurtured him into a better energy expert, which could have convinced President Museveni to retain him.

Okaasai, who is also the Kumi County lawmaker, was first appointed state minister for energy in 2021, replacing Simon Djang.

He was maintained in cabinet even as Museveni dropped at least five ministers in a reshuffle announced Thursday.

Okaasai holds a Bachelor of Science in crop protection.

“I came to the ministry with a biological background. I was scared of what I was going to do. Today, I can have meaningful discussions with Engineers because of women. They go into details to explain technical issues. They are not like men who assume a minister knows everything,” he said amid cheers from female employees at the ministry.

“We have been rated the best ministry several times. It could have been the basis for retaining us. I thank the president for the opportunity to stay in my ministry,” he added.

He also congratulated his senior Ruth Nankabirwa upon retaining her position, as energy minister, and Peter Lokeris- who was promoted from state minister for energy in charge of minerals, to the ministry of Karamoja affairs.

Lokeris pledged to support her successor Phiona Nyamutooro who doubles as the female youth Member of Parliament.

Commenting on Women’s Day celebrations, Okaasai said “women should be encouraged to venture into various sectors of the economy, including mining to strengthen their economic muscle.”

Renown businesswoman Dr Maggie Kigozi encouraged women to work hard, avoid being corrupt.

“I worked for government for a very longtime, but I never touched government money. Integrity is key, “Dr Kigozi observed.

She also tasked men to taken on domestic chores to allow women to rest.

Eng Irene Bateebe, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy said women should network and strive to be the best in whatever they do.

“We shouldn’t grow our businesses in isolation. Look for mentors and grow. Demonstrate that you deserve to be where you are,” Eng Bateebe noted.