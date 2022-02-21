Samia is a master political player but Magufuli laws stand in her way

Tanzanian Opposition deputy leader Tundu Lissu and President Samia Suluhu in Belgium on February 16, 2022. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Luke Anami

What you need to know:

  • Observers say President Samia is a shrewd politician, who knows how to exploit public relations opportunities like the one Mr Lissu offered, while still having an ace up her sleeve.

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu is increasingly distinguishing herself as an adept political chess player. In the 11 months she has been at the helm in Dodoma, she has put the country back on the world map, moving from Covid denialism to acceptance and vigorous vaccination.

