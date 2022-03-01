UN says 440 civilians killed in South Sudan clashes

A South Sudanese refugee living at Sudan's al-Takamol camp, on the outskirts of the capital Khartoum, smiles and she peeps from inside her tent, on July 5, 2021.  PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

The country has suffered from chronic instability since independence in 2011, including a brutal five-year civil war between forces loyal to Kiir and Machar that cost almost 400,000 lives.

At least 440 civilians died in brutal fighting between rival factions in southwestern South Sudan over just a few months last year, the United Nations said on Tuesday.
The report comes on the heels of a warning by the United Nations last month that the world's youngest country risked a return to war, with bouts of interethnic violence and political infighting threatening to undo even the limited progress made in implementing a stuttering peace process.
"Grave human rights violations and abuses, including hundreds of killings, were committed against civilians during fighting in Tambura County, Western Equatoria State," according to the joint report issued Tuesday by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the UN Human Rights Office.

